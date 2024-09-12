Panorama Mortgage Group Appoints Hector Amendola as new President

Jason Madiedo, CEO and Co-Founder of PMG, expressed his confidence in Amendola's leadership: "There's tremendous pride in this move. I've personally watched Hector grow over 22 plus years and develop a deep knowledge of our industry. Combined with his love for our mission, he's the perfect fit for the next phase of our growth."

Amendola has held various positions throughout his career in the mortgage industry, including roles as a Mortgage Loan Originator and Branch Manager. He has also served in several leadership positions, such as Senior Vice President of Retail Lending at Alterra Home Loans and President of Americana Home Loans. In 2020, he earned the esteemed Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation. In his new role, Amendola will oversee all operations, leveraging his extensive experience to further enhance the company's growth, operational efficiency, and mission to serve underserved markets across the nation.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of President at Panorama Mortgage Group." said Amendola. "Creating wealth through homeownership has long been a passion of mine, and I am fully committed to advancing this important mission. Along with our community of brands, we have built a solid foundation in the retail mortgage space. And while the past few years have posed challenges for our industry, I believe PMG has emerged stronger, more resilient and primed for new horizons. We are looking ahead to multichannel and community development initiatives to further amplify our impact in the communities we serve."

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Founded in 2007, Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, which focuses on increasing family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. In addition to Alterra, PMG has launched several other mission-driven brands, including Legacy Home Loans, Lone Peak Lending and Vision Mortgage Group, with an emphasis on serving underserved markets across the U.S.

