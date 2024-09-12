Panorama Mortgage Group Appoints Hector Amendola as new President

News provided by

Panorama Mortgage Group

Sep 12, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, is proud to announce that Hector Amendola, CMB, has been appointed President, effective immediately. Amendola brings more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and more recently has played a pivotal role in driving financial strategy and retail innovation at PMG as Executive Vice President of Finance & Retail.

Jason Madiedo, CEO and Co-Founder of PMG, expressed his confidence in Amendola's leadership: "There's tremendous pride in this move. I've personally watched Hector grow over 22 plus years and develop a deep knowledge of our industry. Combined with his love for our mission, he's the perfect fit for the next phase of our growth."

Amendola has held various positions throughout his career in the mortgage industry, including roles as a Mortgage Loan Originator and Branch Manager. He has also served in several leadership positions, such as Senior Vice President of Retail Lending at Alterra Home Loans and President of Americana Home Loans. In 2020, he earned the esteemed Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation. In his new role, Amendola will oversee all operations, leveraging his extensive experience to further enhance the company's growth, operational efficiency, and mission to serve underserved markets across the nation.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of President at Panorama Mortgage Group." said Amendola. "Creating wealth through homeownership has long been a passion of mine, and I am fully committed to advancing this important mission. Along with our community of brands, we have built a solid foundation in the retail mortgage space. And while the past few years have posed challenges for our industry, I believe PMG has emerged stronger, more resilient and primed for new horizons. We are looking ahead to multichannel and community development initiatives to further amplify our impact in the communities we serve."

For more information about Panorama Mortgage Group, visit www.pmgllc.com.

About Panorama Mortgage Group
Founded in 2007, Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, which focuses on increasing family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. In addition to Alterra, PMG has launched several other mission-driven brands, including Legacy Home Loans, Lone Peak Lending and Vision Mortgage Group, with an emphasis on serving underserved markets across the U.S.

SOURCE Panorama Mortgage Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Ayuda a compradores de vivienda de primera generación con un préstamo del 1% para el pago inicial

Ayuda a compradores de vivienda de primera generación con un préstamo del 1% para el pago inicial

Panorama Mortgage Group, LLC (PMG, en inglés), un banco hipotecario independiente, líder a nivel nacional, con sede en Las Vegas, Nevada, que opera...
Empowering 1st Generation Homebuyers with a 1% Down Payment Loan Program

Empowering 1st Generation Homebuyers with a 1% Down Payment Loan Program

Panorama Mortgage Group, LLC (PMG), a leading nationwide independent mortgage bank headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, operating under the DBA's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics