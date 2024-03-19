Panoramic Health and The Kidney and Hypertension Center Join Forces to Elevate Kidney Care in Ohio

Inaugural Integrated Provider Group Partnership in Ohio Reinforces Commitment to Delivering Comprehensive, End to End Kidney Care Across the U.S.

TEMPE, Ariz., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Health, kidney care's leading integrated provider group, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The Kidney and Hypertension Center (KHC), the largest independent nephrology practice in Cincinnati, Ohio. This represents the first Panoramic Health integrated provider group partnership in Ohio.

The alliance between Panoramic Health and KHC underscores both entities' dedication to serving the full continuum for patients and physicians through complementary, integrated service lines. As one of the leading kidney groups in Ohio and northern Kentucky, KHC has 44 providers treating roughly 2,500 stage 4 and 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients and over 1,700 end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Kidney and Hypertension Center in Cincinnati and mark this exciting entry into Ohio," said Dr. Tarek Elsawy, Chief Executive Officer at Panoramic Health. "This latest partnership expands our ability to improve the health and wellbeing of patients living with kidney disease and related chronic conditions through Panoramic's continued investments into the growth of our integrated provider group as well through meaningful development across our ambulatory surgery center and clinical research divisions. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Samaha and the outstanding team at KHC."

By joining Panoramic Health's integrated provider group, KHC gains access to enhanced resources and a wide network of expertise, allowing for the delivery of more comprehensive and tailored kidney care services to their patients while maintaining ownership of their clinical practice. In addition, by leveraging Panoramic Health's value-based care platform, KHC taps into care management that keeps the nephrologist at the center of care delivery, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Tony Samaha, President of The Kidney and Hypertension Center, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership by saying, "We chose to partner and integrate with Panoramic Health because the organization has a proven track record of supporting growth and care delivery of independent nephrology practices. As we look to the future, we are confident that our partnership will lead to better outcomes for patients, our physicians, and our team."

This alliance with KHC demonstrates Panoramic Health's commitment to delivering the future of kidney care by bringing together an integrated provider group with clinical support, operational, and data & analytics excellence at scale. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is kidney care's leading integrated provider group, with over 750 aligned providers across 19 states serving over 300,000 patients. We are committed to improving outcomes for patients by slowing disease progression and improving quality of life, keeping patients healthier, longer-at-home, and out of the hospital. At the core of our success lies the deep integration with partner nephrologists and the distinctive capabilities of our physician-led, comprehensive clinical care model. Through partnerships with practices, providers, payers, we work to advance the usage of clinical best practices and cutting-edge data analytics to improve outcomes across a continuum of reimbursement models. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division – Panoramic Science – collaborates with sponsors and clinical research organizations to pioneer cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease.

For more information about Panoramic Health and our commitment to transforming kidney care, please visit our website at panoramichealth.com.

About The Kidney and Hypertension Center

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kidney and Hypertension Center is the largest nephrology practice in the state. Comprising a team of experienced and compassionate nephrologists, KHC is committed to providing comprehensive kidney care, utilizing the latest medical advancements to ensure the well-being of their patients out of 23 office locations and 2 vascular access centers. For more information, visit khccares.com.

