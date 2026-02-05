Panoramic Health Appoints Clinical Research Leader Cathy Collins to Board of Directors to Support Continued Expansion of Panoramic Science

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Health, a leading integrated kidney care provider group, today announced the appointment of Cathy Collins to its Board of Directors. Collins will focus on advising and supporting Panoramic Science, the organization's community-based clinical research site network conducting industry-sponsored clinical trials across the cardiovascular-renal-metabolic (CVRM) therapeutic area. Her appointment reflects Panoramic Health's continued commitment to advancing high-quality, accessible clinical research and responding to growing sponsor demand for reliable, scalable research sites amid an accelerating pace of CVRM study starts.

Collins is a seasoned clinical research executive and board member with more than 30 years of experience building, scaling, and advising site networks across multiple therapeutic areas. Her career includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of both founder-led and private equity-backed research organizations, as well as extensive board and advisory roles, with deep expertise in site operations, network strategy, and sponsor engagement.

Most recently, Collins held senior leadership and board roles at Headlands Research, including Senior Vice President of Site Strategy, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, helping guide the organization through a period of rapid growth that culminated in a successful realization for the private equity backers of Headlands in 2025. Earlier in her career, Collins founded and led multiple site networks and consulting organizations dedicated to advancing site performance and scalability.

Panoramic Science operates more than 20 research sites across the United States and has established capabilities across the CVRM therapeutic area. With longstanding strength in nephrology and chronic kidney disease research, the platform executes studies across kidney, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications, including diabetes and obesity, through an integrated, specialty-driven site network. Panoramic enables independent nephrologists to participate in clinical research and operate at the forefront of their specialty.

"Cathy brings a rare combination of site-side operational depth, board-level perspective, and firsthand experience scaling research platforms in partnership with sponsors," said Lisa Kiehne, President of Panoramic Science. "As Panoramic Science continues to grow beyond chronic kidney disease into the broader cardiorenal metabolic space, Cathy's insight will be instrumental in helping us deliver high-quality trials, support our sites, and meet the evolving needs of our sponsor partners."

Collins' appointment reflects Panoramic Health's continued investment in Panoramic Science as a strategic growth engine and its commitment to building a scalable, sponsor-aligned research platform capable of executing complex clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas.

"Panoramic Science is uniquely positioned at the intersection of specialty care and clinical research," said Collins. "With its national footprint, engaged physician partners, and expanding therapeutic focus across the CVRM continuum, the organization has a strong foundation to deliver meaningful value to sponsors and patients alike. I'm excited to support the team as they continue to scale thoughtfully and broaden their impact."

"We are thrilled to have Cathy join the Panoramic Health board," said Adam Abramson, Partner at Audax Private Equity and board member at Panoramic. "Panoramic Science is core to our vision of improving patients' lives through access to cutting-edge clinical solutions, and Cathy's experience will help the organization further cement its place as a leading CVRM clinical research and site network.

In addition to its Board of Directors, Panoramic Health is supported by a multidisciplinary Scientific Advisory Board composed of internationally recognized experts in nephrology and clinical research. This group plays a pivotal role in shaping the company's research strategy and advancing innovative approaches to transform care opportunities for patients.

ABOUT PANORAMIC HEALTH

Panoramic Health is a leading integrated kidney care provider group, supporting a network of aligned nephrology practices across the U.S. treating hundreds of thousands of patients. Our mission is to slow disease progression and improve quality of life by empowering nephrologists with state-of-the-art clinical, operational, and financial solutions.

Founded by nephrologists, for nephrologists, Panoramic Health has a deep commitment to preserving clinical autonomy while supporting practice growth and reducing administrative burden. Our integrated model is built around the needs of complex kidney patients and enables partner practices to enhance care quality, reduce total cost of care, and access new growth opportunities.

ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY:

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong, Audax Private Equity is a leading private equity platform focused on investing across the North American middle market. Our objective is to accelerate value creation through our Buy & Build strategy and the Audax Value Agenda™, a holistic framework that seeks to create, enable, and protect value across every stage of the investment lifecycle. As of January 2026, Audax Private Equity had approximately $19.5 billion of assets under management and, since inception in 1999, has invested in more than 180 platforms and more than 1,400 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

