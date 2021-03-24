Panoramic Ventures Gains Momentum with Expansion of Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Panoramic Ventures today announced the expansion of its leadership team, including the promotion of a new General Partner and the addition of a Vice President of Marketing and a Vice President on the investment team. Last month, the VC firm announced its formation through a partnership between Paul Judge and BIP Capital, one of the most active venture capital firms in the Southeast with more than $550 million in assets under management across five fund families.

Panoramic's mission is to take a "wider-view" approach to investing in order to fund companies in emerging tech ecosystems and give more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. In addition to seeking out investments in non-traditional geographies such as the Southeast and Midwest, racial and gender diversity of founders and teams is a focus. The new fund will also pursue innovative companies founded within colleges and universities.

Panoramic's vision is to "help founders everywhere accelerate farther and faster."

Flickinger Promoted to General Partner

Mark Flickinger, previously COO at BIP Capital where he helped to raise and invest Funds III and IV, has been promoted to General Partner and COO of Panoramic Ventures. In addition to C-level and General Partner responsibilities, Flickinger also continues to work with portfolio companies, focusing on post-investment talent acquisition and scaling efficiently. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for portfolio companies AchieveIt and VoApps, while working closely with many others.

McQueen Joins to Head Marketing

Tami McQueen joins Panoramic as Vice President of Marketing. Previously, she was the first marketing hire at SalesLoft, one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS startups that is now recognized as a "unicorn." As an entrepreneur, McQueen co-founded creative marketing agency 31south, now known as Summit House. She has worked with some of software's most innovative brands, including ActionIQ, Agility Recovery, Digital Hands, Keyfactor, SaaStr, Tricentis, and Women Who Code. McQueen will lead the firm's marketing efforts while also working closely with portfolio companies as a part of Panoramic's Founder Success Program.

Harris Joins Investment Team

Chad Harris joins Panoramic as a Vice President on the investment team, where he focuses on early-stage investments. Harris comes to Panoramic from Truist Securities, where he was a VP in Equity Capital Markets and an Associate in TMT industry coverage. He was also a Manager in the Strategy and Corporate Development Group at MTV Networks. Harris began his career at Morgan Stanley as an Associate in Equity Research covering the cable & satellite industry.

"Mark highly deserves the promotion to General Partner as he has been key to our growth and success," said Mark Buffington, Managing Partner of Panoramic, a role he shares with entrepreneur and investor Paul Judge. "We're also excited to have Tami and Chad join our team, as they both offer significant experience in areas important for our ongoing momentum. We look forward to their contributions as we enter our next chapter of growth."

The addition of McQueen and Harris brings the Panoramic team to 26 members who offer decades of experience, both as founders and investors, and collectively have invested in over 200 startups and achieved billions in exit proceeds.

About Panoramic Ventures

Panoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Panoramic Ventures

Related Links

https://panoramic.vc

