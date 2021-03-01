Panorays Recognized as a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms Report

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q1 2021 evaluation.

The analyst report found that Panorays "differentiates with its complete questionnaire capabilities, accuracy and workflow. The risk context delivered by Panorays combines human factors, questionnaire management for third parties and a simple-to-use fourth-party vendor discovery feature."

The report evaluates vendors in 10 criteria. Panorays received a "differentiated" rating — the highest one possible — in the criteria of data accuracy and risk context. Forrester evaluated seven vendors across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

According to the Forrester report, Panorays customers "praised the accuracy of the platform, high-quality ratings reports and low false positives rates." Said one reference customer, "Panorays is key for determining a deeper level of cyber assessment by our information security team."

"Panorays is pleased to be recognized for its cybersecurity risk ratings, which are a key feature of our third-party security platform. We believe being recognized by Forrester attests to the strength, accuracy and innovation of our platform," said Matan Or-El, Panorays CEO and co-founder. "We are unique in this space because of how we combine attack surface assessments with context-based vendor security questionnaire responses in our cyber ratings. We are proud of this recognition, which, in our opinion, reinforces our goal to help customers quickly and easily manage, mitigate and remediate third-party security risk, reduce data breaches and improve their cybersecurity posture across the board."

Panorays quickly and easily automates third-party security risk evaluation and management — handling the whole process from inherent to residual risk, remediation and ongoing monitoring. Unlike other solution providers, Panorays combines automated, dynamic security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments and business context to provide organizations with a rapid, accurate view of supplier cyber risk. It is the only such platform that automates, accelerates and scales customers' third-party security evaluation and management process, enabling easy collaboration and communication between companies and suppliers, resulting in efficient and effective risk remediation in alignment with a company's security policies and risk appetite.

Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed, and is the missing link that creates an out-of-the-box process and security plan, which also easily integrates into existing organizational workflows and systems.

To download a copy of the full report, click here.

About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com .

