PANOS Brands® Announces New Product Formulations, Packaging and Agency Partner - Will Attend Natural Products Expo West 2022

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P ANOS Brands® (PANOS) , a consumer product company that manages a unique portfolio of specialty food brands, is excited to attend this year's Natural Products Expo West. Attendees of the show are invited to stop by Booth 761 to see their newest offerings, including:

Newly reformulated Walden Farms® – The recent re-brand of the zero calorie, zero carbs salad dressing and condiments line has been improved to be formulated with real vegetables, fruit fiber, and natural flavors, removing all preservatives, sucralose, and artificial flavors and dyes.

– The recent re-brand of the zero calorie, zero carbs salad dressing and condiments line has been improved to be formulated with real vegetables, fruit fiber, and natural flavors, removing all preservatives, sucralose, and artificial flavors and dyes. Revamped Andrew & Everett® packaging design – The new look for the natural clean-label, source-verified "small batch" cheese brand was designed to better resonate with consumers seeking "Cheese with Integrity."

– The new look for the natural clean-label, source-verified "small batch" cheese brand was designed to better resonate with consumers seeking "Cheese with Integrity." Debut of KA-ME®Fried Rice – Launched last September, this will be the first trade show appearance of the new heat-and-eat fried rice in microwavable pouches that bring together convenient cooking and authentic Asian flavor.

Understanding the growing consumer demand for natural, better-for-you food products, PANOS recently partnered with SRW Agency , the independent, full-service marketing agency known for building natural health and wellness brands.

"We are excited to showcase some of our latest branded transformations taking shape as new products and packaging at Expo West," said Darcy Zbinovec, CEO of PANOS . "We are also looking forward to our new partnership with SRW as we plan for great messaging and communication with our consumers."

"PANOS has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and we're excited to partner with them and keep the momentum going," said Shelly Walquist, VP, Account Director of SRW. "SRW's capabilities can capture each brand's unique identity and create exciting campaigns that will take them to the next level in 2022 and beyond."

Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry, will be held from March 8-12, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com .

About PANOS Brands:

Enhancing home cooking with unique and delicious flavors is our passion, whether building an authentic Asian meal, deepening a stew with our cooking pastes, or topping salads with a bold burst of flavor, PANOS is built on brands that are Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty. Our products allow exploration of new flavors and cuisines while providing healthy options for meal preparation.

Included in its portfolio are Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses, KA-ME, a comprehensive line of authentic Asian food products, Walden Farms calorie-free specialties, Sesmark wholesome crackers, MI-DEL cookies, and Gluten Free pie crusts, and Amore Italian cooking pastes, and ready-to-eat pouched vegetables. For more information, please visit https://www.panosbrands.com .

