Panos Yannopoulos Appointed SVP of Industrial Specialties for LBB Specialties

News provided by

LBB Specialties LLC

28 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET

NORWALK, Conn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced Panos Yannopoulos has been named Senior Vice President (SVP), Industrial Specialties. As a continuing member of the commercial leadership team, Panos will be responsible for establishing and executing commercial strategy for the Industrial Specialties vertical. Yannopoulos' appointment to SVP of Industrial Specialties reflects the recent rebranding of the company's industry vertical, which was formerly known as Advanced Materials.

Yannopoulos joined Charkit in 2002 as Vice President, Sales and successfully managed accounts vital to the company's growth. Since LBB Specialties acquired Charkit in 2017, Yannopoulos has served as Executive Vice President, Charkit Sales (2019-2020) and Vice President, Advanced Materials (2021-2023). In these successive roles, Yannopoulos leveraged the product portfolios of LBBS' legacy brands to establish a scaled North American Industrial Specialties platform uniquely positioned to service today's customers.

"Panos is a highly valued member of our senior leadership team," said Hank DeWolf, CEO of LBBS. "We are pleased to announce his promotion to SVP, Industrial Specialties, and we are confident his depth of experience servicing major industrial end-markets such as CASE, flavor & fragrance, metal treatment, oil field, plastics, and water treatment, paired with strong leadership prowess will continue to contribute to the success of LBB Specialties."

"Working for LBB Specialties has been incredibly fulfilling, and I'm excited to begin the next chapter in this new role as SVP as we continue to grow and develop additional markets for Industrial Specialties," said Yannopoulos.

Yannopoulos has over 30 years of experience in the industrial specialty chemicals sector. Prior to his time at Charkit and LBB Specialties, Yannopoulos was the Group Vice President of Industrial Chemicals at Aceto, where he worked for thirteen years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

