PanOxyl® 10% Acne Foaming Wash Now Ranked as #1 Selling Acne Wash in U.S.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is proud to announce that PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is now the #1 Selling Acne Wash in the United States, according to data from NielsenIQ's ScanTrack Service.

PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is an award-winning formula that contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, the highest-concentrated over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide wash available on the market. Trusted by both consumers and physicians for over 45 years, the PanOxyl Foaming Wash is part of a growing portfolio of PanOxyl products dedicated to providing solutions for the entire acne cycle. It is suggested to use as part of a daily routine to clear existing breakouts and help prevent new blemishes from forming.

"PanOxyl is a trusted drugstore staple with a 45 year legacy," said Steve Gallopo, Vice President, Global OTC Sales and Marketing at Crown Therapeutics. "We are continuously setting new industry standards with PanOxyl that elevates both the brand profile and overall category advancements. As the #1 selling acne wash in the United States, this longstanding brand is the top dermatologist-recommended daily acne wash in the country. It continuously outperforms the competition and strengthens our dedication to providing best-in-class, innovative skin science solutions for lifelong healthy skin."

"When patients with acne concerns come to me, I often recommend they incorporate PanOxyl into their daily regimen," said Dr. Tiffany Jow Libby, Board Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. "This Benzoyl Peroxide wash is highly effective at killing acne-causing bacteria, unclogging pores and reducing inflammation. My patients also love that they can find the products at any major retailer!"

PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is available on Amazon, and in drugstores at Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid.

*Crown Laboratories, Inc. calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Acne Wash Category for the 52-week period ending 2/27/2021, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ Common Consumer Name. Copyright © 2021, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About PanOxyl

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a clinically-proven, dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

