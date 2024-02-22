PanOxyl® Named #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Benzoyl Peroxide Brand

1 Unit of the Best-Selling Acne Foaming Wash Sold Every 6 Seconds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc., a leader in innovative skincare solutions, is thrilled to announce that its best-selling acne wash, PanOxyl®, has been named the #1 dermatologist recommended Benzoyl Peroxide brand.* A portfolio comprised of products that cleanse, manage, or moisturize acne-prone skin, PanOxyl is a go-to solution for millions of consumers across the country.

PanOxyl's #1 dermatologist-recommended status is validated by a recent IQVIA ProVoice survey recording dermatologists' recommendations of Benzoyl Peroxide. The survey concluded that PanOxyl was the most recommended over-the-counter brand – 53.8% of the time and twice as much as any other brand. Considering dermatologists and consumers have many options to choose from, securing the number one ranking is a significant achievement for the brand.

"The PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash has always been a true leader in the category for providing an effective solution for treating acne," says Steve Gallopo, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Consumer Skincare. "As a brand that has been recommended for over 45 years, it is a remarkable testament to its legacy that the brand continues to be so significantly endorsed by dermatologists across the country. There is no doubt that as the #1 dermatologist-recommended Benzoyl Peroxide brand, PanOxyl is a powerhouse solution that acne suffers can rely on."

PanOxyl offers a clinically-proven, dermatologist-recommended line of washes designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal your best-looking skin. The Acne Foaming Wash, made with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide, is the #1 Best Selling Acne Wash in the US, with 1 sold every 6 seconds.** This daily cleanser works quickly to clear inflammatory acne and can be used on both face and body, containing the highest concentration of Benzoyl Peroxide available without a prescription. The wash clears and treats existing breakouts, while helping to prevent new zits from forming, all in one step.

"With so many over the counter acne solutions on the market, the one brand I always trust and recommend is PanOxyl," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board Certified Dermatologist. "When looking for products with Benzoyl Peroxide, PanOxyl is #1 at treating acne and is a cost effective, efficacious solution for clearer skin. Moreover, it is easily accessible to anyone and everyone as it is widely carried."

Visit www.PanOxyl.com to learn more about the #1 Benzoyl Peroxide brand and other products from the brand's portfolio. PanOxyl is available to shop at select retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Ulta, Walgreens, CVS, and more.

* IQVIA, ProVoice Survey ending 10/31/2023.

** Crown Laboratories, Inc. calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Acne Wash Category for the 52-week period ending 8/12/2023, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling, dermatologist recommended acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/ .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com .

