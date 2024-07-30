PanOxyl® Unveils Exciting Updates to Packaging and Introduces New Product: Acne Banishing Body Spray

Leading Acne Brand Announces Digital Campaign to Support Product Packaging Refresh

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, is thrilled to announce PanOxyl®, the trusted leader in acne treatment solutions, is rolling out significant upgrades to its brand packaging alongside the launch of its newest innovation, Acne Banishing Body Spray with 2% Salicylic Acid. The brand is proud to continue its commitment to providing effective, accessible skincare solutions that deliver results to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin.

In collaboration with Little Big Brands, PanOxyl debuts a new digital campaign celebrating the brand's journey from its inception in the 1970s to its position today as a leader in acne care, reminding consumers of its tried and true, heritage brand status Known for its #1 selling, dermatologist recommended acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9273951-panoxyl-unveils-packaging-new-product-acne-banishing-body-spray/

PanOxyl has updated its packaging to better reflect its evolution. The packaging now uses color blocks aligned with the brand's cleanse, manage, and moisturize categories, helping consumers connect with the products and making shopping easier. PanOxyl remains committed to quality and reliability, and extensive market testing was conducted to ensure the success of these changes. The brand is excited to reveal its new look and feel.

"Our updated packaging not only modernizes the look of our PanOxyl brand, but also reinforces our dedication to delivering effective acne solutions that consumers can continue to trust," said Steve Gallopo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Crown Consumer Skincare Division. "We're excited to unveil this fresh new look that reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, as well as introduce a new product to our ever-growing portfolio of acne-fighting solutions."

Alongside the packaging updates, PanOxyl is thrilled to introduce its latest product innovation, the Acne Banishing Body Spray. Formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid, this spray effectively unclogs pores, clears blemishes, and helps prevent future breakouts. Enriched with skin-brightening Niacinamide and Vitamin C, as well as soothing Witch Hazel and Aloe, the spray is designed for easy application with its 360-degree spray nozzle, allowing users to spray and go for total-body skincare maintenance.

"Salicylic Acid is a proven ingredient in acne treatment, known for its ability to penetrate pores and clear out debris," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board Certified Dermatologist. "Along with Niacinamide, which moisturizes acne-prone skin, this body spray offers a comprehensive solution for clearer, healthier-looking skin. Since many patients with facial acne have acne somewhere else on their body, most commonly on the back, this spray format is going to be integral for an effective treatment on those hard-to-reach areas."

To further support these exciting updates, PanOxyl is also launching a robust new digital campaign, "Seen it. Solved it." Developed in collaboration with Little Big Brands, this campaign celebrates PanOxyl's journey from its inception in the 1970s to its position today as a leader in acne care, reminding consumers of its tried and true, heritage brand status. The campaign aims to resonate with consumers by highlighting PanOxyl's decades of trusted and effective acne solutions, and customer satisfaction.

For more information on PanOxyl's new packaging updates and its new Acne Banishing Body Spray, please visit www.panoxyl.com.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com.

