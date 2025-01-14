PANSO LAUNCHES AS HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY'S FIRST ONE-STOP-PLATFORM FOR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT

Poised to Transform the Industry with Streamlined Operations, Unified Data, and a 360-Degree Customer View for Restaurants, Hotels, Social Clubs, and Food Halls

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panso , the first all-in-one hospitality management platform and customer relationship management system (CRM), debuts today, positioned to revolutionize how operators manage their business. With its integrated platform, Panso provides hospitality businesses – restaurants, hotels, social clubs, food halls, and more – with a 360-degree view of their operations and customers, enabling them to enhance guest experiences both online and in-store. By providing businesses with tools to centralize operations and leverage actionable insights, Panso elevates operators' capability to strengthen customer engagement, increase efficiency, and achieve long-term growth.

At the helm of Panso is Founder and CEO Britney Ziegler, a recognized trailblazer in the food and hospitality industry. A semifinalist for Eater Young Guns and a supporter of The James Beard Foundation's Young Professional Committee, Britney brings 15 years of experience working with world-class food brands and renowned chefs, including David Burke and Carla Hall. Her expertise in strategy, concept development, and business growth has made her a transformative force driving innovation and success across the industry.

Ziegler's inspiration for Panso arose from her first-hand experience with the fragmented tech stack that was hindering operators' ability to connect with their customers. "After years in the industry, I witnessed how challenging it was for operators to make sense of their data and truly understand their guests. I built Panso to address this challenge—a single platform designed to help operators streamline operations, unify customer data, and deliver personalized, impactful experiences. By combining creative strategy with robust, invisible technology, Panso minimizes the tech stack and empowers operators to transform customer attention into lasting retention."

Key Features of Panso include:

Unified Operations Hub - Panso unifies all revenue streams—reservations, takeout, catering, events, and e-commerce—into a single, integrated platform. Designed to streamline operations, Panso provides a centralized solution for managing websites, event experiences, ticketing, reporting, and marketing. By seamlessly connecting with leading reservation, point-of-sale, and financial systems, it simplifies workflows, centralizes transactions, and delivers powerful, actionable insights.

- Panso unifies all revenue streams—reservations, takeout, catering, events, and e-commerce—into a single, integrated platform. Designed to streamline operations, Panso provides a centralized solution for managing websites, event experiences, ticketing, reporting, and marketing. By seamlessly connecting with leading reservation, point-of-sale, and financial systems, it simplifies workflows, centralizes transactions, and delivers powerful, actionable insights. Website Management – Panso's website management enables operators to have full control over their digital presence. By tracking critical data points, Panso provides the tools to make SEO improvements, drive conversions, and increase customer lifetime value (LTV). This robust feature helps operators better understand and connect with their customers while optimizing their online presence.

– Panso's website management enables operators to have full control over their digital presence. By tracking critical data points, Panso provides the tools to make SEO improvements, drive conversions, and increase customer lifetime value (LTV). This robust feature helps operators better understand and connect with their customers while optimizing their online presence. Customer 360 + Data-Driven Personalization - Deliver data-driven unified guest profiles to consolidate customer interactions into a single view, an industry-first accomplishment that facilitates data-driven personalized marketing and loyalty campaigns.

Panso has already demonstrated its transformative potential through beta, processing over 1,200 transactions and representing $1.3 million in combined revenue to date. The platform supports 45 active users, has built approximately 125,000 unique customer profiles, and has driven over 200,000 aggregate website views. With clients such as San Francisco's Saluhall Market and Wayfare Tavern, Panso has showcased its ability to elevate diverse hospitality businesses by streamlining operations and enhancing customer engagement.

"What sets Panso apart is how seamlessly it brings together every aspect of our restaurant operations," said Andrea Boyd, Director of Sales & Marketing of Wayfare Tavern. "Instead of juggling multiple systems, we now have one intuitive platform. But it's more than just great technology – the Panso team is genuinely committed to understanding our needs and adapting their platform to work the way we do."

Panso is more than just a software platform–it is a dedicated partner to its clients. By offering a tailored, white-glove approach, Panso bridges the gaps between marketing, finance, and operations, ensuring a seamless, user-friendly solution for customer-focused businesses. From hoteliers and restaurateurs to multi-location operators, Panso empowers hospitality businesses to create deeper connections with their customers while optimizing operations. With its debut, Panso sets a new standard for hospitality management, delivering transformative growth, engagement, and operational excellence.

About Panso:

Panso is the first all-in-one hospitality management system and CRM platform designed to revolutionize how operators manage their businesses and connect with guests. Purpose-built for the hospitality industry, Panso empowers restaurants, hotels, food halls, and social clubs with a unified platform that streamlines operations, centralizes customer data, and enhances engagement. At its core are unified customer profiles, enabling operators to gain actionable insights and deliver personalized guest experiences. Panso's comprehensive features include website management, events management, ticketing, reporting, marketing suite, and data-driven personalization, giving operators the tools to optimize operations and foster deeper customer relationships. Founded by Britney Ziegler, a recognized leader with over 15 years of hospitality experience, Panso is redefining the industry by helping operators strengthen loyalty, increase engagement, and achieve long-term growth. For more information, visit https://hellopanso.com .

