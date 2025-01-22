Pantaleon Partners with Bright Yeti to Deploy Innovative Crop Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantaleon, the #1 sugarcane producer in Central America, and Bright Yeti, a deep-tech agriculture company, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to deploy Bright Yeti's innovative crop technology and strategic expertise to Pantaleon's sugarcane farm operations.

Bright Yeti and Pantaleon plan to launch and integrate the technology into the Latin America operations in 2025 to improve the germination rates, growth, and harvest yield of sugarcane.

Our partnership with Bright Yeti represents a significant step forward in leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Post this

Pantaleon's CFO André Lacape shared "As one of the world's leading sugarcane producers, Pantaleon has thrived for over 175 years by embracing innovation and continuously enhancing our practices to remain a competitive force in the industry. Our partnership with Bright Yeti represents a significant step forward in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize our operations and ensure sustainable, high-performance sugarcane production."

Developed by a team of engineers and scientists with experience in space habitation, medical devices, and biochemistry, Bright Yeti's technology is helping farmers control a new variable in agriculture known as electrophysiology. A 100% chemical free and GMO free innovation that has been in use on two of the biggest production crops in the US, corn and soybeans, the technology provides a new approach for the farming industry looking for non chemical ways to boost crop yields. CEO and Founder Jacob Cordova remarked, "Bright Yeti is excited to be pioneering the future for how we grow crops on earth and one day in space. We are looking forward to supporting Pantaleon's goals to bring our technology to their impressive operations."

A four billion dollar global industry, top sugarcane producers are located across South and Central America as well as in Thailand, India and the United States. The success of production for this crop has downstream impacts to multiple products, such as refined sugar, molasses, renewable energy, and alcohol. In recent years, producers have faced increasing challenges due to volatile climate and increasing input costs. Collaborations like this one between Pantaleon and Bright Yeti drive sustainable innovation, promoting regenerative agriculture and building a more resilient future.

About Bright Yeti

Bright Yeti is a deep-tech agriculture company helping farmers grow bigger crops with fewer chemicals. With backgrounds spanning manned spaceflight, medical technology, and molecular biology, its engineers and scientists have developed a fundamentally new approach to addressing challenges with crop yields and the impacts of soil, fertility, and climate variability. The technology has been applied to corn, soybeans, and other crops.

About Pantaleon

Pantaleon is a leading sugar agro-industrial organization and the 11th largest globally. Pantaleon started in 1849 on the southern coast of Guatemala and is dedicated to the responsible cultivation and processing of sugar cane for the production and commercialization of sugar, molasses, ethanol, and electricity from biomass. Pantaleon has operations in six countries, producing 1.1 million tons of sugar annually and employing more than 21,200 people during the harvest season.

