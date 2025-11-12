Pantalones Organic Tequila Enhances Its Lineup with a New Limited-Edition Extra Añejo

Aged to perfection and finished in Texas bourbon barrels, this rare liquid brings new depth to the McConaugheys' award-winning organic tequila lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew and Camila McConaughey's Pantalones Organic Tequila is kicking off the holiday season with a brand-new liquid that's anything but ordinary. Introducing Pantalones Organic Extra Añejo Tequila, a rare, limited-edition expression of the brand's signature organic tequila, aged to perfection and finished in Texas bourbon barrels for an unforgettable sip.

Pantalones Organic Tequila Extra Añejo

Pantalones Extra Añejo offers rich layers of agave, toasted oak, dark chocolate, and just the right touch of Texas warmth. Even the bottle shows up dressed for the occasion, featuring a metal belt buckle–inspired label that nods to the playful, irreverent spirit Pantalones is known for.

"It's a limited amount, aged for 36 months [then finished in Texas Bourbon barrels]," co-founder Matthew McConaughey explains. "It's like your favorite couch with just a little extra cushion in it."

Co-founder and Chairman Andrew T. Chrisomalis, adds, "This Extra Añejo takes everything people love about Pantalones - the smoothness, the craftsmanship, the fun - and turns it up a notch. It's the perfect sip for the holidays, at an affordable price, whether you're raising a glass or wrapping a bottle."

Pantalones Extra Añejo is hitting the market as demand for tequila in the U.S. continues to rise, driven by a growing appetite for premium and aged expressions. In 2024, the U.S. tequila market reached approximately 32.2 million 9-liter cases1, with the super-premium segment increasing +6% CAGR2 (2024-2029), signaling sustained consumer interest in high-quality offerings. Within that, Extra Añejo tequilas, which are aged for a minimum of three years, have become one of the most coveted categories. Standing apart from the rest, Pantalones Extra Añejo is one of the only organic Extra Añejos available today, marrying craft, quality, and conscience in one exceptional bottle.

Priced at $99.99, Pantalones Organic Extra Añejo Tequila is liquid proof that good things take time, and great things take just a little longer. While supplies last, Pantalones Extra Añejo is available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, BevMo!, GoPuff, Lee's, Spec's, Total Wine & More, TWIN, Warehouse Wine & Spirits, and online at pantalonestequila.com.

ABOUT PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, continues to make its mark as a premium USDA-certified organic spirit that celebrates quality, fun, and authenticity. The brand has earned critical acclaim and multiple awards, including back-to-back Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Best Añejo at the Miami Spirit Awards. Its core lineup - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo - is available nationwide and internationally in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information, please visit PantalonesTequila.com or @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

