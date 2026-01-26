Pantheon Electric Launches as a Global Electrical Infrastructure Platform of High-Performance Conductive Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheon Electric, a global electrical infrastructure brand, has been formed through the integration of International Wire Group, Hussey Copper, EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmühle ("EMS") and Special Corde. Pantheon Electric introduces a growth platform built to power the world's most critical and rapidly expanding sectors.

Pantheon Electric offers deep manufacturing expertise, global production capacity and a comprehensive suite of services spanning engineering, design, procurement, logistics and assembly. The platform supports a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-voltage conductive solutions, enabling customers to meet the demands of increasingly complex electrical systems.

"We are proud to bring unmatched expertise, expanded capacity and a renewed focus to the electrical infrastructure supply chain in support of our customers' rapidly growing demands," said Gregory J. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Pantheon Electric. "By bringing together complementary products, solutions and capabilities from across the Pantheon Electric platform, we provide our global customer base with a differentiated offering designed to support innovation, reliability and long-term growth."

"For more than 175 years, Pantheon Electric companies have developed copper-based electrical solutions that have helped shape the modern world," Smith added. "Today, we are at another pivotal moment in history, as copper plays a central role in the electrical infrastructure of tomorrow. At Pantheon Electric, our mission is to Power What's Next, serving as a strategic enabler of global progress in an increasingly electrified, digitized and connected world. We are built to meet the demands of high-reliability applications where performance truly matters."

Pantheon Electric remains privately held and backed by Olympus Partners.

About Pantheon Electric:

Pantheon Electric combines deep materials expertise, advanced engineering capabilities and a global manufacturing network spanning North America and Europe. The company delivers high-performance conductive metal solutions for next-generation electrical infrastructure, including data centers and AI compute, renewable energy, industrial automation, aerospace and defense and e-mobility. www.pantheonelectric.com

Each Pantheon Electric company contributes unique capabilities that together form one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of conductive solutions:

International Wire Group (IWG) North America offers a broad portfolio of engineered copper, aluminum and copper-alloy conductors as well as value-added components.

Hussey Copper is a vertically integrated producer of precision copper busbars, strip, sheet and plate for high-performance electrical applications.

EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmühle (EMS) delivers high-conductivity precision-rolled busbars for advanced electrical systems.

IWG Europe and Special Corde supply ultra-precision fine wires, ropes, components and specialty conductors.

SOURCE Pantheon Electric