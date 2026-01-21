Pantheon Regeneration Announces Catalytic Pre-purchase from the Inlandsis Fund to Advance High-Integrity Peatland Carbon Removal

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pantheon Regeneration PBC today announced a catalytic carbon credit pre-purchase of 100,000 credits from the Inlandsis Fund, a Canadian decarbonization fund managed by Fondaction Asset Management (FAM), to support the development and construction of its first nature-based carbon removal project. By providing catalytic capital, Inlandsis has been instrumental in supporting Pantheon's first project, Pocosin Ecological Reserve I, the first commercial peatland restoration project in the United States.

Peatlands are among the most carbon-dense ecosystems on Earth, storing more carbon per hectare than forests and grasslands combined. When degraded, they become significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions; when restored, they function as long-term carbon sinks that also major biodiversity, water, and wildfire-risk benefits. Pantheon's science-led peatland restoration model is designed to remove carbon from the atmosphere and generate durable, high-quality carbon removal credits at scale.

For Inlandsis, the investment marks entry into a new and critical nature-based carbon project pathway, reinforcing its reputation for backing innovative, high-integrity climate solutions. For Pantheon, in collaboration with Duke University, the deal validates a first-of-its-kind project built on deep expertise in ecology, real assets, institutional finance, and commodities.

"From our first meeting, it was clear that Inlandsis and Pantheon hold a shared vision: translating complex natural systems into investable, high-integrity climate infrastructure. Supporting Pantheon in making that vision a reality has been inspiring" said David Moffat, Managing Director of the Inlandsis Fund.

"Partnering with Inlandsis has been critical to our mission to deliver the highest quality NBS projects to the market. We are grateful for David and the team for their vision and leadership" said Tripp Wall, CEO of Pantheon Regeneration.

This financing builds on Pantheon's growing base of institutional and mission-aligned capital, supporting the company's goal of establishing ecosystem restoration as a scalable and investable carbon removal pathway.

About Pantheon Regeneration

Pantheon Regeneration restores degraded landscapes and develops high-integrity nature-based carbon removal projects. With the world facing an environmental polycrisis—CO₂, water imbalance, biodiversity loss, and super-pollutants—Pantheon builds restoration solutions designed to deliver ecosystem-level impact beyond carbon. Investors include AXA IM Alts, Rodale Institute, the Grantham Foundation, Trailhead Capital, McDonald Pelz and the Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund.

About Inlandsis Fund

Established in 2017, the Inlandsis Fund is a decarbonization fund that finances GHG reduction and sequestration projects that generate high-quality carbon credits. Sponsored by Fondaction Asset Management and Priori-T Capital, Inlandsis is the first Canadian carbon finance fund, and one of the few of its kind worldwide, that generates returns for its investors by leveraging carbon markets to finance greenhouse gas emission reduction and removal projects. Inlandsis Fund II continues to deploy additional capital into compliance and voluntary carbon markets. For more information, please visit fondsinlandsis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fondaction Asset Management

Fondaction Asset Management (FAM) is an impact-driven manager that creates and delivers innovative, high-performance financial solutions to solve major environmental and social issues, generating competitive returns.

As a subsidiary of Fondaction, a labor-sponsored fund from Montréal, Québec, Canada, FAM channels large-scale capital into high-potential impact sectors, accelerating the sustainable transformation of the economy. FAM currently manages fund platforms in areas such as energy transition, natural capital protection, environmental markets, and the circular economy.

For more information, please visit fondactionassetmanagement.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Inlandsis