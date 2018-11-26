Pantheon Signs Women in Finance Charter

LONDON, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Senior U.S. Representative appointed to Sponsors for Educational Opportunity's Limited Partner Advisory Council

Appoints new Global Head of HR

Pantheon is pleased to announce it has signed UK HM Treasury's Women in Finance Charter, furthering our public commitment to progressing gender diversity in private markets.

HMT's Women in Finance Charter asks signatory firms to commit to implement 4 key industry actions:

Designate one member of our senior executive team to be responsible and accountable for gender diversity and inclusion;

Set internal targets for gender diversity in our senior management;

Publish progress annually against these targets in reports on our website;

Have an intention to ensure the pay of senior executive team is linked to delivery against these internal targets on gender diversity.

In signing the Charter, Pantheon becomes one of the first private equity firms to do so. "Pantheon has a deep-rooted, multi-decade commitment to providing an inclusive, welcoming culture and to developing a workforce that is diversified by gender and ethnicity, which values diverse perspectives, and which reflects the people we serve," commented Paul Ward, Managing Partner.

"We are working hard to provide opportunities for our global team, and for those yet to join us who are seeking to build fulfilling careers in private markets asset management. We want Pantheon to embody what can be achieved when a firm embraces progressive values and we want to demonstrate how diverse insights benefit our clients and our daily activities."

Demonstrating his personal commitment, Paul Ward has become Pantheon's designated senior executive responsible and accountable for gender diversity and inclusion, for meeting our annual target and being assessed annually for delivery against those targets.

Demonstrating our global reach and commitment, Pantheon has also announced that Kara Zanger, Pantheon's Head of Legal for the U.S., has been appointed to the Sponsors for Educational Opportunity's Limited Partner Advisory Council. The SEO Limited Partner Advisory Council now has 37 members who have demonstrated their commitment to helping SEO increase diversity in the alternative investments sector. The SEO LPAC represents over $1 trillion in assets.

Now into our sixth year of participating in Sponsors for Educational Opportunity's Career program, the U.S.'s premier summer internship and training program targeting talented, under-represented college students of colour, through which we have provided summer work placement opportunities, we were thrilled to be joined in our San Francisco investment team earlier this year by a former intern and graduate of the SEO program.

Pantheon is also announcing the appointment of Dianne Remanous as Global Head of Human Resources. Dianne joined the firm in September from Capital Dynamics where her experience included working across Private Equity, Clean Energy Infrastructure and Private Credit. Dianne has worked across various industry sectors including investment banking, management consulting, market research and law introducing performance management structures, leadership development, cultural and engagement improvements and succession planning. Dianne holds an BA (Psychology) from the University of Queensland, MEd (Adult Workplace Education) from QUT and an Executive MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management.

"Dianne possesses strong credentials that made her stand out to our Board. She brings multi-year HR expertise not only of private markets and fund-of-funds, but of financial services more generally, enabling us to tap into her broad spectrum of skills and best practice experience," Paul Ward said.

