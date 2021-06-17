Panther Labs Named Snowflake Cybersecurity Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Labs, the leading cloud-scale security analytics platform led by Airbnb and AWS alumni, today announced it has been named Cybersecurity Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company.

Panther Labs was recognized for its achievements as part of Snowflake's partner ecosystem, helping joint customers' security teams analyze large amounts of security data with code-driven automation and developer-friendly workflows, alleviating the pains of legacy SIEM platforms commonly used today.

Panther Labs

As organizations shift to the cloud, detecting cyber threats has become a data problem, and traditional platforms, which on average cost nearly $1 million per year, are unable to keep pace with the speed, flexibility, and scale of modern security challenges. Panther's cloud-native platform allows teams to normalize raw logs into well-structured data, generate real-time alerts with Python, and correlate activity across systems to defend against cyberattacks and gain security visibility into cloud infrastructure and SaaS applications like AWS CloudTrail, CrowdStrike, Google Workspace, Okta, and more.

Commenting on the news, Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs, said: "Our team spent many years at companies like Amazon and Airbnb, where we experienced first-hand the challenges of high-scale detection and response. Panther is built for modern security teams who want to harness the power of data lakes and detection-as-code to scale security, and we're excited to be partnering with Snowflake to help more organizations build data-driven security programs."

"We are honored to announce Panther Labs as Snowflake's Cybersecurity Partner of the Year," Snowflake VP Partner and Alliances, Colleen Kapase said. "Panther delivers a SIEM as a service on top of Snowflake, empowering security teams to replace their expensive and slow legacy SIEMs with a cloud-native solution designed for the cloud-first era. We're thrilled to have them as part of the Snowflake partner ecosystem."

