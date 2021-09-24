Panther Protocol Is Revolutionizing Privacy on the Blockchain for DeFi Traders & Web3

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Protocol ( www.pantherprotocol.io ) who is leading the race for enabling interoperable blockchain privacy for decentralized finance (DeFi) and the open web, announces a new fintech platform offering a cross-chain, end-to-end solution to protect privacy on the blockchain.

Transactional privacy is in high demand, as it allows retail, whales, and institutional users to protect their competitive advantages from surveillance and economic espionage. Utilizing the new platform, DeFi traders and investors will be able to prevent adversaries from reverse-engineering and front-running their strategies. Since traders lose their dominance very quickly in DeFi, Panther's solution lays the groundwork for institutional players to come into DeFi without having to worry about privacy and compliance—two factors that stunt institutions from taking major steps to get exposure to decentralized finance.

Currently, Panther is building on public blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Flare, Near and Avalanche with the ambition to privately connect all EVM compatible smart contract platforms and become the private, scalable infrastructure for the internet of blockchains.

Panther Protocol differentiates itself by proposing a balance between privacy and compliance that gives users a choice to transact privately, while also being able to voluntarily disclose transactional data with select counterparties and trust providers. It also offers a novel type of financial disclosures called Zero Knowledge disclosures, where users can prove they are compliant without having to actually provide any underlying data. This technology could turn the compliance industry on its head and provide an end to the data breach nightmares that plague modern societies and cost institutions billions of dollars every year. This is a critical feature for financial institutions, providing a compliance ready approach for entering the DeFi space while not losing sight of the privacy preferences of end users of financial services.

"The vision of enabling anyone, anywhere, to privately access safe and reliable financial services regardless of nationality, age, race, or gender is a major driver for Panther. As the crypto industry prepares to onboard the first billion decentralized finance users (and beyond), a privacy-first ethos for developing Web3 and DeFi technologies is a must." said Oliver Gale, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Panther Protocol. "Using Panther Protocol, both DeFi traders and investors will be empowered for the first time to maintain control of their strategies and keep their competitors from capitalizing off of their hard work. Panther believes all code should be open, while data should be private."

To learn more about Panther and their quest to build the privacy layer for the decentralized web, visit https://pantherprotocol.io/.

About Panther Protocol :

Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARKs technology. Users are able to mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private. For more information, visit https://pantherprotocol.io/

