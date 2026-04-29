Panther Service Group announces partnership with Apex Plumbing and affiliated brands, a multi-trade business serving the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Service Group ("PSG"), a plumbing, HVAC and electrical services platform focused in Florida, today announced a partnership with Apex Plumbing and its family of brands, Garrett Plumbing, Mason Air Conditioning and Heating, and Green Light Electric Services, a leading multi-trade business serving the Tampa Bay market.

PSG seeks to partner with best-in-class plumbing, HVAC and electrical services companies in the attractive Florida market. With a commitment to its core values of People, Partnership and Performance, PSG will provide the resources and expertise its partner companies need to accelerate growth and expand operations, while maintaining the highest standards of customer service and quality workmanship, and the unique cultures that help them thrive. In doing so, PSG aims to be the preferred choice for founders and business owners looking for a strategic partner or a full exit.

Joe Pinkert, President of Apex Plumbing, said, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with a local platform. The Panther team shares my vision for the company and has the resources to help us take it to the next level. I'm excited to work with them to grow the company and continue to provide great service to our customers."

Panther Service Group is actively seeking new acquisitions and partnerships with plumbing, HVAC and electrical service companies operating in Florida. PSG is backed by Pearl Street Capital Partners. Capital support for the transaction was provided by Graycliff Partners.

About Apex Plumbing

Apex Plumbing and its affiliated brands provide plumbing, HVAC and electrical services to customers in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and the surrounding areas. With experienced technicians and a commitment to customer service, the company is the trusted local partner for its customers, capable of handling any job.

For more information, please visit www.apexdoyourplumbing.com, https://masonairconditioning.com, https://garrettplumbinginc.com, or https://greenlightres.com.

About Panther Service Group

Founded in 2026, Panther Service Group partners with leading plumbing, HVAC and electrical service companies in the state of Florida. Through a focus on People, Partnership and Performance, PSG companies provide 5-star service to customers, high quality workmanship, and exciting career opportunities for employees.

For more information, please visit www.pantherservicegroup.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. PSCP focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset.

For more information, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

About Graycliff Partners

Graycliff Partners' dedicated credit platform manages over $750 million of capital and provides financing solutions to lower middle market companies with $3 million to $25 million of EBITDA.

For more information, please visit https://graycliffpartners.com.

SOURCE Panther Service Group