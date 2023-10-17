Pantherfest 2023 Honors the 57th Anniversary of the Founding of the Black Panther Party and Dr. Huey P. Newton Day

News provided by

Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

17 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation Presents the 3rd Annual Event "Revolution in Our Time" October 22, 2023 11:00 a.m.3:00 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation announced today the full details of its third annual event that serves to commemorate three important Black Panther Party milestones:

  • The 57th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party in Oakland
  • The 3rd anniversary of the unveiling of Dr. Huey P. Newton's statue, the first such art piece to be placed on land designated by the City of Oakland
  • The 3rd anniversary of Dr. Huey P. Newton as proclaimed by the City of Oakland in 2021
Continue Reading
Pantherfest 2023 will take place in Latham Square in downtown Oakland on October 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Pantherfest 2023 will take place in Latham Square in downtown Oakland on October 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year, Pantherfest will feature the following:

  • Speakers including veteran Black Panther Party members and elected officials
  • Music from DJ Nina Sol on the 1s and 2s, and rap performances by Ras Ceylon and Denmark Peoples
  • Entertainment including youth group Prescott Circus and internationally renowned performance group Bandaloop, who will be doing a tribute to Huey as part of their performance
  • Food trucks offering food for sale
  • Black-owned businesses vending
  • Updates from Fredrika Newton and Dr. Xavier Buck of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation will also be welcoming the community to the new Black Panther Party Museum's exhibit, "Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of The Black Panther in Portraits and Stories."

"Now more than ever, events like Pantherfest are important for our Bay Area communities as a place of gathering that also underscores the value of this important chapter of Oakland's history," said Dr. Xavier Buck, executive director of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation. "We continue to build as many pathways as possible to make the Party's true legacy available, particularly as modern movements create initiatives built around the ideals of the Black Panther Party."

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation
The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party. Since 1995, the Foundation has commissioned public art and created educational tools to inspire and inform real social, economic and political change. The Foundation is the number one source for historical preservation and archival collections for people seeking the truth about the Black Panther Party. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation

Press Contact:
Karin Unger – Director of Communications
[email protected] | 646-515-6933 mobile

SOURCE Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

Also from this source

"Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories" to Open at Black Panther Party Museum in Downtown Oakland

"Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories" to Open at Black Panther Party Museum in Downtown Oakland

This October marks the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California. From protecting Black and oppressed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

African American

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.