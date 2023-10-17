Pantherfest 2023 Honors the 57th Anniversary of the Founding of the Black Panther Party and Dr. Huey P. Newton Day

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation Presents the 3rd Annual Event "Revolution in Our Time" October 22, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation announced today the full details of its third annual event that serves to commemorate three important Black Panther Party milestones:

Pantherfest 2023 will take place in Latham Square in downtown Oakland on October 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year, Pantherfest will feature the following:

Speakers including veteran Black Panther Party members and elected officials

Music from DJ Nina Sol on the 1s and 2s, and rap performances by Ras Ceylon and Denmark Peoples

Entertainment including youth group Prescott Circus and internationally renowned performance group Bandaloop , who will be doing a tribute to Huey as part of their performance

, who will be doing a tribute to Huey as part of their performance Food trucks offering food for sale

Black-owned businesses vending

Updates from Fredrika Newton and Dr. Xavier Buck of the Dr. Huey P . Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation will also be welcoming the community to the new Black Panther Party Museum's exhibit, "Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of The Black Panther in Portraits and Stories."

"Now more than ever, events like Pantherfest are important for our Bay Area communities as a place of gathering that also underscores the value of this important chapter of Oakland's history," said Dr. Xavier Buck, executive director of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation. "We continue to build as many pathways as possible to make the Party's true legacy available, particularly as modern movements create initiatives built around the ideals of the Black Panther Party."

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party. Since 1995, the Foundation has commissioned public art and created educational tools to inspire and inform real social, economic and political change. The Foundation is the number one source for historical preservation and archival collections for people seeking the truth about the Black Panther Party. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation

