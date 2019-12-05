PANTHERx Adds Another Quarter of #1 Patient Satisfaction Results to Impressive History of National Recognitions

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy is proud to have again earned the #1 ranking in the quarterly patient satisfaction survey conducted by Zitter Health Insights, an independent national survey entity. For the third quarter of 2019, PANTHERx obtained the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) among all specialty pharmacies surveyed including retail, hospital/health system, PBM/payer, and independent specialty pharmacies. Net Promoter Score (NPS) is compiled by asking patients, on a scale of 0 to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their specialty pharmacy to a friend or family member. With an NPS of 92 (out of 100) PANTHERx scored 41 points higher than the third-quarter 2019 industry average of 51 points, and 12 points above the next highest-scoring independent specialty pharmacy. PANTHERx is also a two-time winner of the annual Zitter Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award.

"PANTHERx's achievements on the Zitter Health Insights surveys are indicative of our relentless commitment to patient care. Despite the rapid growth of the organization, every member of our team is completely engaged and focused on the care, health, happiness, and satisfaction of our patients. PANTHERx is proud of every award we receive, but the awards from our patients, whom we serve with a passion, are the most humbling," said Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx.

PANTHERx also received perfect NPS scores from patients afflicted with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and Hypophosphatasia (HPP), amongst others.

The PANTHERx team is proud to have earned such high marks from its patients, validating the team's authentic dedication to individualized rare patient care:

PANTHERx ranked best when patients were asked if they would be unhappy if they were forced to switch to a different specialty pharmacy.

PANTHERx ranked best when patients were asked how satisfied they were with the time to speak with a live person.

All (100%) patients surveyed indicated that they are satisfied with the existing telephone hold times at PANTHERx.

