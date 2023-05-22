PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Wins Sixth Patient Choice Award

News provided by

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

22 May, 2023, 11:17 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a sixth time, PANTHERx Rare has been recognized as the winner of the annual Independent Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™. Since 2016, the Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT) Patient Choice Award has honored the winning specialty pharmacy's exemplary commitment to patients based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. 

PANTHERx was founded on the mission to serve people living with rare and devastating conditions. The continued commitment of PANTHERx's associates to care for each person's health journey through compassion, empathy, education, training, and innovative technology supports our goal of helping individuals with rare diseases live their best lives. 

"This is the sixth time the MMIT Patient Choice Award has validated our philosophy that in making the best decisions for our patients, we will always make the best decisions for our company," said PANTHERx Rare Chief Executive Officer Rob Snyder. "Our service-oriented culture, in addition to our teams' expertise, empathy, tenacity, and care, is a true differentiator in our industry. I want to thank our team for their tremendous work on behalf of the people living with rare diseases that we serve and interact with daily. I would also like to thank our patients for their utmost appreciation for our team. It is your trust and satisfaction for which we so greatly strive and are proud to have achieved."

About PANTHERx Rare
PANTHERx Rare is the leader in rare disease pharmacy in the United States, transforming the lives of individuals with rare and devastating conditions by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access to vital care solutions.  PANTHERx is focused on medications that have Orphan designation by the FDA and where the manufacturer chooses an exclusive or highly limited specialty pharmacy distribution strategy.  As the six (6) time winner of MMIT's Patient Choice Award, PANTHERx has proven superior customer satisfaction through RxARECARE programs working with patients through their personal journey.  PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, serving patients and providers in all 50 states and U.S. territories, with accreditations from URAC (including Rare Disease Designation), NABP, and ACHC (including Rare Disease Distinction).
www.pantherxrare.com

Richard Faris, Ph.D., R.Ph.
Chief Operating Officer
(901) 832-1768
[email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Also from this source

PANTHERx® Rare Announces Release of CUVRIOR™ (trientine tetrahydrochloride) to Treat Wilson Disease

PANTHERx® Rare Launches Drug for APDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.