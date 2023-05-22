PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Wins Sixth Patient Choice Award

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a sixth time, PANTHERx Rare has been recognized as the winner of the annual Independent Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™. Since 2016, the Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT) Patient Choice Award has honored the winning specialty pharmacy's exemplary commitment to patients based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies.

PANTHERx was founded on the mission to serve people living with rare and devastating conditions. The continued commitment of PANTHERx's associates to care for each person's health journey through compassion, empathy, education, training, and innovative technology supports our goal of helping individuals with rare diseases live their best lives.

"This is the sixth time the MMIT Patient Choice Award has validated our philosophy that in making the best decisions for our patients, we will always make the best decisions for our company," said PANTHERx Rare Chief Executive Officer Rob Snyder. "Our service-oriented culture, in addition to our teams' expertise, empathy, tenacity, and care, is a true differentiator in our industry. I want to thank our team for their tremendous work on behalf of the people living with rare diseases that we serve and interact with daily. I would also like to thank our patients for their utmost appreciation for our team. It is your trust and satisfaction for which we so greatly strive and are proud to have achieved."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is the leader in rare disease pharmacy in the United States, transforming the lives of individuals with rare and devastating conditions by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access to vital care solutions. PANTHERx is focused on medications that have Orphan designation by the FDA and where the manufacturer chooses an exclusive or highly limited specialty pharmacy distribution strategy. As the six (6) time winner of MMIT's Patient Choice Award, PANTHERx has proven superior customer satisfaction through RxARECARE programs working with patients through their personal journey. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, serving patients and providers in all 50 states and U.S. territories, with accreditations from URAC (including Rare Disease Designation), NABP, and ACHC (including Rare Disease Distinction).

www.pantherxrare.com

Richard Faris, Ph.D., R.Ph.

Chief Operating Officer

(901) 832-1768

[email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy