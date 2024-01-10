PANTHERx® Rare Selected by UCB as the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy for ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan) for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in Adult Patients Who Are Anti-Acetylcholine Receptor (AChR) Antibody Positive

PITTSBURGH , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce that it was selected by UCB to dispense ZILBRYSQ®, a new FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with gMG who are anti-AChR antibody positive. 1

ZILBRYSQ is available by prescription as a ready-to-use pre-filled syringe that is a once-daily administration. Healthcare providers who prescribe ZILBRYSQ must enroll in the ZILBRYSQ REMS because of the serious meningococcal infections. Further information is available at www.ZILBRYSQREMS.com or 1-877-414-8353. The most common side effects of ZILBRYSQ include injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, and diarrhea. 1

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the voluntary muscles. 2 Myasthenia gravis is caused by an error in how nerve signals are sent to muscles, specifically when communication between the nerve and muscle is interrupted at the neuromuscular junction. 2

"We appreciate UCB's commitment to providing commercial availability in the U.S. for eligible adult patients who are anti-AChR antibody positive by leveraging PANTHERx's best-in-class service model that streamlines the process associated with getting rare medications," said Rob Snyder, CEO of PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx Rare transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans.3 Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. 3 Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence.4-5 As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor.6 PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

