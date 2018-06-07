PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Selected by Ultragenyx to Distribute Crysvita

Crysvita (burosumab-twza) is the first drug approved to treat adults and children ages one year and older with x-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH). XLH causes low levels of phosphorus in the blood. It leads to impaired bone growth and development in children and adolescents and problems with bone mineralization throughout a patient's life. XLH is a serious disease affecting approximately 3,000 children and 12,000 adults in the United States. Most children with XLH experience bowed or bent legs, short stature, bone pain and severe dental pain. Some adults with XLH experience persistent discomfort or complications, such as joint pain, impaired mobility, tooth abscesses and hearing loss.

"The approval of Crysvita marks a turning point for patients and families who have waited what seems an eternity for a breakthrough treatment for XLH," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO at PANTHERx®. "The therapy offers hope to patients, families, and caregivers and PANTHERx® is proud to support them."

For more information about RareCare™ services for patients with XLH, contact us at 833-599-2245 or email XLHRareCare@pantherspecialty.com

Robert Snyder, VP Strategic Partnerships

855-726-8479 rsnyder@pantherspecialty.com

