PANTHERx's New Website and Industry Defining Name

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PANTHERx modernized its identity with a new name that corresponds to its laser focus on innovating on behalf of patients that suffer from rare disorders: PANTHERx Rare. As a key part of this revitalized, focused personality, PANTHERx also unveiled a new, streamlined and modern website that is easier to use and more functional than ever for patients.

A Pure Rare Focus

As the leader in the rare disorder and orphan drug industry, PANTHERx determined that the "Specialty" moniker no longer accurately conveyed its focus and niche within pharmacy. PANTHERx Rare's Chairman & CEO, Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy explained, "We at PANTHERx decided that that our name needed to reflect our success in pioneering a new industry segment. Replacing 'Specialty' with 'Rare' signifies our commitment to innovating on behalf of patients that suffer from rare medical conditions."

"We named the company 'PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy' when we founded it in a garage in 2011," said Dr. Vanscoy. "Since then, traditional specialty pharmacy encountered obstacles, while we defined a new segment of the industry. Over the last eight years, new orphan drug policies and advances in rare disease science set the stage for PANTHERx to forge a new path and make tremendous progress. Our business and care model evolved such that we were able to identify, define, and grow a brand-new type of specialty pharmacy: rare pharmacy. Today, PANTHERx Rare is the nation's dominant and only pure rare disorder pharmacy, setting the standards for the industry. Our growth has been fueled by innovation, technology, and exceeding expectations for all our patients and partners. PANTHERx Rare is truly unique in the healthcare marketplace."

PANTHERx Rare: The New Website

PANTHERx Rare's new website (www.pantherxrare.com) prominently displays the new name, logo, and colors, and is designed to provide easy navigation for patients, biopharma partners, prescribers, and payers who will frequent the new site.

The modern fonts, clean displays, and bold imagery create a more enjoyable user web experience and convey PANTHERx Rare's clear patient focus, technological sophistication, and industry-leading services. In the coming weeks, PANTHERx plans to further develop the site and add new, engaging content. Be sure to follow PANTHERx on social media for new content announcements:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pantherx-specialty-pharmacy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PANTHERxRare/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PANTHERxRare

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PANTHERx Rare's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Every day we Define RxARE®, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with the life-transforming therapies that we deliver.

PANTHERx was awarded 2018 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy. Zitter Health Insights awarded PANTHERx the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award winner for both 2017 and 2018. As a quad-accredited pharmacy, PANTHERx holds accreditations from URAC, VIPPS, ACHC, and CPPA.

CONTACT: Allyson Ayoob, aayoob@pantherxrare.com

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare