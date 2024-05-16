PANTHEUM STUDIOS AND EULDORA FINANCIAL PARTNER WITH FOR US BY US STUDIOS ON A $450 MILLION DOLLAR 30 PICTURE DEAL

Pantheum Studios, a subsidiary of Euldora Financial, has established a $450 million, 30-picture partnership, over the next three years with For Us By Us Studios.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheum Studios, a pioneering subsidiary of Euldora Financial, has officially established a groundbreaking $450 million, 30-picture partnership, over the next three years with For Us By Us Studios. This slate will showcase diverse voices and perspectives, push creative boundaries, and inspire audiences worldwide. The partnership brings together industry leaders J. Alexander Martin, (co-Founder of FUBU and CEO of For Us By Us Studios), Roberto "Rush" Evans, (co-CEO of For Us By Us Studios), John Askew (President of For Us By Us Studios), Dexter Miller (VP of Community Development of For Us By Us Studios), Jeremy L. Christensen (Founder and CEO of Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios), Cristhian Andrews (Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios), and Jeff Wallner (President of Production of Euldora Financial & Pantheum Studios).

The partnership marks For Us By Us Studios' expansion into the film industry, signifying their commitment to championing diversity and innovation in entertainment production. "Partnering with Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios is a tremendous opportunity for For Us By Us Studios," said J. Alexander Martin. "We are thrilled to bring our diverse perspectives and unwavering commitment to authenticity to this collaborative venture. Collectively, we will create groundbreaking content that celebrates inclusivity and resonates with audiences worldwide."

Euldora Financial is a multinational investment management company managing multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and asset-backed investments with a concentration in the Entertainment Industry. "I am honored to join forces with such esteemed colleagues in this cutting-edge production studio," said Jeremy L. Christensen. "Together, we will redefine the industry landscape and create impactful content that resonates with audiences globally." With a shared commitment to creativity, diversity, and excellence, both parties look forward to shaping the future of entertainment production and inspiring audiences around the world.

About Pantheum Studios:

Pantheum Studios is the architect of effervescent cinematic experiences, where every frame transcends the screen and ignites the imagination. We don't just produce films, we forge enduring collaborations. We partner with the industry's most discerning storytellers, fostering a creative environment where ambition and innovation reign supreme. Together, we transform narratives into visual masterpieces that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.

About Euldora Financial:

Euldora Financial specializes in strategic investments in the entertainment industry, offering lucrative film financing and asset management opportunities. With a diverse portfolio including whole life insurance policies, real estate ventures, and film development, Euldora maximizes returns while minimizing risks. Backed by a seasoned team and strategic partnerships, Euldora drives growth and delivers exceptional value in entertainment finance.

About For Us By Us Studios:

For Us By Us Studios was founded by J. Alexander Martin and Roberto 'Rush' Evans. For Us By Us Studios is dedicated to creating exceptional films, encompassing scripted, reality, documentaries, and music shows that resonate with our valued audience. We firmly believe in our unique understanding and representation of cultural nuances, thus propelling the cultural landscape forward through our distinctive cinematic perspective. With a keen eye for storytelling, we aim to deliver captivating content that authentically captures the essence of our shared experiences.

About FUBU:

FUBU is an iconic urban fashion brand founded in 1992 by J. Alexander Martin, Daymond John, Keith Perrin, and Carlton Brown. With a mission to celebrate authenticity and empower urban culture, FUBU has become a global icon in fashion and entertainment. Known for its bold designs and commitment to diversity, FUBU continues to push the boundaries of creativity and self-expression.

