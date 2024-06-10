PANTHEUM STUDIOS AND MOTION MEDIA GROUP JOIN FORCES FOR A $300 MILLION DEAL BACKED BY EULDORA FINANCIAL

The deal will develop, produce and sell films for the U.S & International markets.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheum Studios, a subsidiary of Euldora Financial, announced today a $300 million partnership for a slate of 30 films over the next three years with Motion Media Group Inc. The slate of films aims to push creative boundaries, showcase diverse voices and perspectives and entertain audiences worldwide. The films will be focusing on delivering action, thriller, science fiction, horror, comedy and coming-of-age films with a strict mandate on preserving the theatrical experience and bringing people back to theaters.

Combined Logo Image

The partnership brings together industry leaders including Jeremy L. Christensen, Founder and CEO of Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios; Cristhian Andrews, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios; Jeff Wallner President of Production of Euldora Financial & Pantheum Studios and Dan Griffin, EVP of Production for Pantheum Studios; Michael Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of Motion Media Group Inc.; Todd Slater, Chief Production Officer; David Purvis, Chief Financial Officer.

The partnership signifies a new phase of growth as Motion Media Group Inc.'s extensive ecosystem enhances the capabilities of independent filmmakers worldwide, emphasizing their dedication to promoting diversity and innovation in entertainment production. "Joining forces with Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios is a remarkable opportunity for Motion Media Group to help deliver high-quality content to the global audiences we serve," said Michael Olsen. "We are eager to contribute our diverse perspectives and steadfast commitment to authenticity to this collaboration. Together, we will produce groundbreaking content that celebrates inclusivity and resonates with viewers worldwide. "Euldora Financial is a multinational investment management company managing and investing in alternative asset classes, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and asset-backed investments, with a concentration in the entertainment industry. "This partnership is incredibly exciting," said Jeremy L. Christensen. "Combining our resources with Motion Media Group means we're set to create films that are not only visually stunning but also filled with fun, adventure, and creativity. We're looking forward to producing movies that will make audiences laugh, cry, and cheer—films that people will love and talk about for years to come. Additionally, we're proud to be a part of preserving the theatrical experience and bring people back to theaters. We have a handful of theatrical releases, and we are just getting started."

With a shared commitment to creativity, diversity, and excellence, both parties look forward to shaping the future of entertainment production and bringing joy and excitement to audiences around the world.

About Pantheum Studios

Pantheum Studios, a subsidiary of Euldora Financial, is dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative films. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on fostering creativity, Pantheum Studios aims to deliver compelling cinematic experiences that resonate withglobal audiences. http://pantheumstudios.com

About Euldora Financial

Euldora Financial is a multinational investment management company focusing on alternative asset classes such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, asset-backed securities, insurance and entertainment. Backed by a seasoned team and strategic partnerships, Euldora drives growth and delivers exceptional value in entertainment finance. http://euldora.com

About Motion Media Group Inc.

Motion Media Group Inc. is a forward-thinking entertainment production company committed to delivering high-quality, impactful content. With a focus on promoting diversity and innovation, Motion Media Group Inc. supports independent filmmakers and strives to bring authentic stories to audiences worldwide. http://www.motionmediagroup.com

Media contact:

Jeff Wallner

Euldora Financial

[email protected]

+1 9178802551

SOURCE Euldora Financial