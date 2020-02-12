Pantzer Properties, Inc. Announces Final Closing On Fund IV

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantzer Properties, Inc ("Pantzer") hereby announces the final closing of its fourth real estate fund, the Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund IV ("Fund IV"), occurred on January 1, 2020 with $450 million of capital commitments. Fund IV received substantial commitments from endowments, foundations, non-profits, family offices and high net worth individuals. Fund IV is approximately 50% larger than Pantzer's prior fund.

Fund IV continues Pantzer's established focus of pursuing strategic investments in tangible multifamily assets on the East Coast of the United States. Pantzer is one of the largest privately-owned multifamily owner/operators on the East Coast, focused on the affordable luxury segment of the market within the greater Boston, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. metro regions.

About Pantzer Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Pantzer is a niche specialist within the multifamily space and has consistently pursued a sector specific and geography specific strategy throughout its 49-year history. Pantzer is headquartered in New York City with offices in Northern Virginia, Boston, Philadelphia and New Jersey. Further information is available at www.pantzerproperties.com.

SOURCE Pantzer Properties, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pantzerproperties.com

