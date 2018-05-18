Panzura Achieves Veeam Ready Certification

Enterprises utilizing Veeam to backup VMware or Hyper-V VMs can now use Panzura Freedom NAS to consolidate their VM backup files to any cloud of their choice. Panzura Freedom NAS consolidates unstructured data to the cloud and works with Veeam to natively present the cloud as an NFS or SMB target, dramatically simplifying integration with existing backup and recovery processes. The solution maintains a local, cached copy of the data for performant on-premises restoration, while providing customers with the scalability and durability benefits of cloud object storage.

The combination of Freedom NAS and Veeam provides enterprises with the ability to establish a secure, offsite disaster recovery solution. In the event of a disaster, VMs are secure in the cloud and can be quickly and easily restored from anywhere.

"Panzura and Veeam enable customers to back up their VMs and then natively store their backup files in the cloud of their choice," said Jason McKinney, Panzura SVP of Alliances and Channels. "Freedom NAS consolidates unstructured data in the cloud and makes it available anywhere. The VMs are protected in the cloud and can be restored from anywhere, dramatically simplifying complex backup and disaster recovery processes."

Benefits of the Veeam Ready certification include:

Ability to store Veeam backup files in any public or private cloud.

FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption provides enterprise-grade security.

WAN acceleration with integrated global dedupe and compression maximizes throughput.

Eliminates need for replication of backup images between different sites for disaster recovery.

Panzura Freedom NAS can pre-populate data in secondary location for fast restoration.

Backup files are immediately available for restoration at every location in the file system.

Veeam users enjoy the scalability and durability of the cloud for backup files.

Migration of VMs to the cloud is dramatically simplified with Veeam.

For more information or questions, please contact veeam@panzura.com.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in enterprise hybrid cloud NAS and multi-cloud data management. Panzura Freedom, an intelligent hybrid cloud storage platform, represents a breakthrough in managing explosive growth in unstructured data, delivering data center performance with the economics, scalability, and durability of the cloud. Panzura CloudFS underpins Panzura Freedom and incorporates intelligent file services backed by 27 patents. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from legacy NAS storage as they consolidate and simplify their data into the cloud. Organizations like Milwaukee Tool, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for cloud backup, disaster recovery and archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and global collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

About Veeam

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 294,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 2.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 55,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,000 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

