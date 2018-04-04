Panzura Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The Panzura Freedom Partner Program enables solution providers to capitalize on cloud-first initiatives by delivering a solution that enables their customers to transform their legacy storage to the cloud while reducing NAS/file infrastructure by 90 percent and costs by up to 70 percent. The Panzura Partner Program includes Elite, Premier, and Authorized tiers, each with its own benefits and requirements, designed to match each partner with the level that is best aligned with their go-to-market strategy and commitment. The Panzura Partner Portal features sales tools and resources that enable partner sales and technical teams to actively engage with customers throughout the sales cycle.

"Panzura is strongly committed to the success of our channel partners, and our recognition as a 5-Star member of CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide is another validation of that commitment," said Jason McKinney, Vice President, Alliances and Channel at Panzura. "We've made tremendous strides in the last year to enhance the structure, accessibility, and benefits offered by our Panzura Freedom Partner Program, and we look forward to providing even more opportunities to help our partners continue to grow alongside us in 2018."

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs, and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in enterprise hybrid cloud NAS and cloud data management. Panzura Freedom, an intelligent hybrid cloud storage platform, represents a breakthrough in managing explosive growth in unstructured data, delivering data center performance with the economics, scalability, and durability of the cloud. Panzura CloudFS underpins Panzura Freedom and incorporates intelligent file services backed by 27 patents. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from legacy storage as they consolidate and simplify their storage into the cloud. Organizations like Milwaukee Tool, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information or email partners@panzura.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

