Panzura Blows Away the Competition With 35% Sales Discount, Comprehensive Channel Incentives and Support

In support of the existing and new channel programs offered by Panzura, the company has rolled out an online partner portal, powered by Allbound's partner relationship and channel management solution. The portal provides a seamless experience for managing the full range of co-op, MDF, SPIFFs, rebates and rewards, and gives sales representatives and program administrators an easy "one-stop shop" to manage, grow, train and execute their Panzura business. This includes deal registration, as well as access to resources for sales enablement, and marketing assistance including the ability to co-brand assets within moments. Partners can also use the portal to get Panzura certified, a program which will see significant expansion into new market segments beyond its AEC roots.

"The success of our partners is our success—nothing could be more important than ensuring they have the best tools and support available to do their jobs," said Zach LaVoie, global director of channel sales at Panzura. Since its acquisition in May by Profile Capital Management, a private wealth fund that invests in exceptional technology, the company has reshaped its culture with a renewed commitment to help customers and partners achieve outstanding business outcomes.

"We have taken a good hard look at the sticking points for our reseller partners, and across the board removed the barriers to closing deals and getting things done. That includes making it easier for customers to get data into the cloud, and take advantage of Panzura services," LaVoie added.

Program expansion and investments

Recent partner program enhancements, all of which can be found on the new partner portal, are designed to provide easy tools for joint business planning and expanded deal reporting and registration.

MDF —A new Marketing Development Fund has been introduced with no practical limit as a means to help partners drive revenue together with Panzura. Registered partner program participants can apply to the fund by filling out a form on the partner portal.

—A new Marketing Development Fund has been introduced with no practical limit as a means to help partners drive revenue together with Panzura. Registered partner program participants can apply to the fund by filling out a form on the partner portal. SPIFFs —The Sales Performance Investment Fund is a versatile incentive for partners that offers $250 to sales representatives, and an additional $250 to tech resources, as a discreet bonus for closing a deal or booking a demo.

—The Sales Performance Investment Fund is a versatile incentive for partners that offers to sales representatives, and an additional to tech resources, as a discreet bonus for closing a deal or booking a demo. Panzura certification —An upgrade to the Panzura Certification Program, which has previously focused on AEC sales, will include new content, exams and certifications for additional customer segments.

—An upgrade to the Panzura Certification Program, which has previously focused on AEC sales, will include new content, exams and certifications for additional customer segments. Alliance experts—Panzura has brought in dedicated experts to assist resellers with deals that revolve around implementations for cloud alliance partners such as Google, IBM, AWS, Azure, Cloudian and Wasabi.

"While Panzura's technology had us on day one, their investment in our current and future partnership has been a big deal to us," said Cary Dahl, field CTO at SHI International Corp. "They are not rigid around program parameters and are willing to do what it takes to achieve our sales goals, maximize revenue, and ensure our customers are completely satisfied. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Panzura with the great new incentives and programs they now offer."

"Hands down, Panzura has the fastest and most powerful platform for accessing and protecting data spread across public clouds, on-premises data centers and the edge," said Robert J. Zannotti, executive vice president for global sales at Microdesk, Inc., "Our partnership is becoming more important and meaningful for both companies, and we look forward to continuing to grow together."

About Panzura

Panzura is the fabric that transforms cloud storage into a global file system, allowing enterprises to use the cloud as a high performance, globally available data center. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura's fabric to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more information.

SOURCE Panzura

