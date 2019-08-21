Panzura Delivers High Performance Vizion.ai Log Analytics Service with up to 75% cost savings

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura , the leader in multi-cloud data services, today announced the immediate availability of its Log Analytics Service (LAS) within the Vizion.ai platform. Based on the unique Vizion.ai Block Object Storage technology (VBOS), Log Analytics Service solves the growing IT challenge of ingesting, storing, analyzing and managing rapidly expanding log data sets across the organization. LAS is available on Vizion.ai, a powerful multi-cloud data services platform delivering data search, analytics and insights at an affordable price.

"AppBrilliance's disruptive financial transactions platform needed a log analytics service that could scale to support hundreds of millions of transactions per day," said Eric Smith. AppBrilliance CEO. "We chose Vizion.ai because of its simplicity, scalability and security. We simply consume it as an API and Vizion.ai automatically scales while keeping our log data hot and immediately searchable for as long as needed. Plus it uses open-source Elasticsearch which our developers love."

Digital transformation has driven explosive growth in users, apps and logs. IT Operations need to constantly manage terabytes of logs generated across the company. Elasticsearch enables rapid data ingestion, indexing and visualization; however, scaling to enterprise use cases is costly due to support, performance and security issues.

Traditional log analytics platform such as Splunk's typically rely on proprietary technologies and require hands-on management. Customers need to create server clusters, index nodes, dedicate storage pools for the aggregated log size, assign tiering of data and more.

Vizion.ai is the only platform that allows users to leverage the power of Elasticsearch while freeing IT staff from managing nodes, shards, replicas, tiering and other deployment details by abstracting the infrastructure layer. Vizion.ai ensures long-tail, always-on data access and delivers peace of mind to IT teams. Customers do not have to make the trade-off between keeping the logs they want or keeping only what they can afford, compromising data compliance and security requirements. Vizion.ai empowers IT operations to address log retention and compliance needs while lowering costs up to 75 percent.

Key differentiators of Vizion.ai include:

Five minute visualization - Visualize your data in less than five minutes and customize your alerts

Never delete data - Never delete or take your data offline so it is always available for search, analytics and machine learning

Flexible deployment - Choose your managed service option of private or public cloud based on security, compliance and big data requirements with one-click deployment of Elasticsearch/ELK and Vizion.ai apps, dashboards and connectors

"The core advantage of our Log Analytics Service is the Vizion.ai block object storage," said Geoff Tudor, VP and GM, Vizion.ai at Panzura. "This allows enterprises to save logs for a longer period of time without becoming too costly. Data is kept hot and searchable but is stored on low-cost object storage which is typically 10x cheaper than machine data stored on flash. This not only adds value to the enterprise, but it also reduces the cost of storage and allows for larger, searchable data sets."

Customers leverage the Vizion.ai platform for use cases such as system health monitoring, application performance monitoring, real-time incident response, security information and event management (SIEM), IoT and more. Building on the successful launch of File Search Service and Vizion.ai for Elasticsearch, the launch of Vizion.ai Log Analytics Service further delivers customer value by solving a critical customer need for log management.

Vizion.ai is now available in AWS, through Panzura's CSP partner phoenixNAP and as a privately managed version for highly compliant data sets. Vizion.ai leverages AWS Open Distribution for Elasticsearch to provide full ELK stack compatibility.

Pricing

Vizion.ai offers a free community tier of service of 1GB per day ingestion and 30 GB of storage. Additional paid plans with monthly and annual pricing are based on gigabytes indexed per day, starting at $280/month with a 5GB daily index and 60-day retention. Additional pricing information can be found at www.vizion.ai/pricing. Signup for your free Community Tier of service (up to $400/month value) at www.vizion.ai/signup.

About Vizion.ai

Vizion.ai unlocks the power of multi-cloud data by making it easier to find and share data scattered across siloed public and private clouds. As a multi-cloud data services platform, Vizion.ai provides a single, unified view of data across the enterprise. It includes cloud scale services such as powerful search, analysis, recovery, and control of multi-cloud data. This enables enterprises to rapidly collect, process and store information to drive insights and action at scale. Vizion.ai launched in August 2018 and currently has three services in its marketplace: Vizion.ai File Search Service, Vizion.ai for Elasticsearch Service and as of today, Vizion.ai Log Analytics Service. Vizion.ai is powered by Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud file and data management, a $68 billion market. The Panzura portfolio includes Panzura Freedom NAS and Vizion.ai, and its products and services are deployed in more than 7,500 enterprises in 33 countries.

For more information, go to https://www.panzura.com.

