Panzura Freedom 8 Multi-Cloud Breakthroughs Deliver The 'Power of ONE' to Enterprises

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura , the leader in multi-cloud data services, today announced the launch of its Panzura Freedom 8 multi-cloud file services platform. Panzura Freedom 8 delivers key advancements in performance, scale, cloud data protection, central management, search, analytics and mobile access in one global cloud-native file system.

Panzura Freedom 8 makes it easy to migrate apps and data to the cloud without re-write. It fuels significant productivity gains for globally dispersed teams collaborating on games, buildings, software, cars, amusement parks or other large-scale projects. Panzura Freedom 8 also delivers advanced file security and cloud data protection with industry-first Cloud Mirroring – mirrors data to two or more clouds – while lowering costs by up to 70% for managing the explosive growth of unstructured file data. Together with Panzura's Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service, customers can create one view of enterprise data to search, analyze and control that data across the enterprise.

"As a multi-billion-dollar global engineering and design firm with over 30,000 employees and partners worldwide, speed and team productivity are critical to delivering world-class billion-dollar designs for our customers. With Panzura Freedom, we deployed one global cloud filesystem across all global sites, enabling engineers and designers to collaborate as one global team, dramatically increasing productivity and improving our bottom line," said Henrik Carlberg, Business CIO of ÅF , an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets.

Unlike other global cloud file systems that force customers to split file data into multiple disconnected volumes due to scale, performance and file locking limitations, Panzura Freedom 8 is the only solution that provides the Power of ONE without limits:

One Global Cloud File System: Provides globally connected data fabric for applications, machines and people and eliminates copy data sprawl and data islands by consolidating file data into a single source of truth.

Provides globally connected data fabric for applications, machines and people and eliminates copy data sprawl and data islands by consolidating file data into a single source of truth. One Global Experience: Ensures consistent, fast access to data from anywhere in the world.

Ensures consistent, fast access to data from anywhere in the world. One Collaborative Team: Delivers faster team performance and significant productivity gains accelerating time to market for projects of all sizes.

Delivers faster team performance and significant productivity gains accelerating time to market for projects of all sizes. One Vision of Data: Enables the ability to search, analyze and control data to drive intelligent business decisions and improve data security and compliance.

Enables the ability to search, analyze and control data to drive intelligent business decisions and improve data security and compliance. One Bottom Line Result: Increases productivity of teams while reducing file storage cost by up to 70 percent, yielding higher profitability.

"Panzura is the only company to deliver the Power of ONE promise with Freedom 8," said Patrick Harr, CEO of Panzura. "Unlike others that require splitting the global file system into completely segregated volumes of disconnected apps, machines, data and people, Freedom 8 unifies everything into one global cloud file system and one collaborative ring. This means that our customers realize huge productivity gains, lower their cost of managing unstructured file data and improve their overall profitability."

Breakthrough capabilities of Panzura Freedom 8

Performance – 4X increased throughput for read/write operations to the public cloud and 20Gbps front-end throughput per Freedom Filer virtual machine means Panzura Freedom 8 can service the most demanding I/O for NFS and SMB file-based applications, machines and users.

– 4X increased throughput for read/write operations to the public cloud and 20Gbps front-end throughput per Freedom Filer virtual machine means Panzura Freedom 8 can service the most demanding I/O for NFS and SMB file-based applications, machines and users. Scale – No limits for the number of global sites in one global filesystem with 3X faster metadata sync performance using Panzura patented SmartSynch technology along with 2X improvement in metadata space consumption. In addition, single filers now support 5,000 connections and hundreds of thousands of connections in a cluster.

– No limits for the number of global sites in one global filesystem with 3X faster metadata sync performance using Panzura patented SmartSynch technology along with 2X improvement in metadata space consumption. In addition, single filers now support 5,000 connections and hundreds of thousands of connections in a cluster. Cloud Data Protection and Availability – Cloud Mirroring of data to two or more clouds provides auto-failover protection and business continuity. Cloud Mirroring protects against business disruption from cloud outages, accidental deletion of cloud buckets and doubles cloud storage availability. In addition, automated failover for local and global high-availability (HA) filers keep services running without disruption.

– Cloud Mirroring of data to two or more clouds provides auto-failover protection and business continuity. Cloud Mirroring protects against business disruption from cloud outages, accidental deletion of cloud buckets and doubles cloud storage availability. In addition, automated failover for local and global high-availability (HA) filers keep services running without disruption. One Portal Management – Granular REST API for fully automated deployment, configuration and management of all Freedom filers, including performance, health and status metrics. Single portal for monitoring statistics for all filer nodes worldwide, including central, customizable alerting capabilities.

– Granular REST API for fully automated deployment, configuration and management of all Freedom filers, including performance, health and status metrics. Single portal for monitoring statistics for all filer nodes worldwide, including central, customizable alerting capabilities. Search and Analytics – Visualize, index, search, audit and analyze Panzura Freedom 8 file data with Vizion.ai.

– Visualize, index, search, audit and analyze Panzura Freedom 8 file data with Vizion.ai. Mobile Access – Real-time and Enterprise File Sync and Share Services (EFSS) access to Panzura Freedom 8 for mobile application users. Includes full Mobile Device Management (MDM) support with ability to revoke access immediately or auto-expiration.

Panzura Freedom 8 delivers multi-cloud freedom to choose the best cloud provider and deployment options – dark site private, hybrid or in a public cloud – based on requirements. Freedom 8 is FIPS 140-2 certified and provides customer key management for the highest levels of security and control.

Panzura Freedom 8 will be available starting in mid-July.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in multi-cloud data services, a $68B market opportunity. Its multi-cloud data services platform includes Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, ML analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world. Panzura cloud partners include AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft and has over 400 resellers worldwide. Organizations like Fluor, Chevron, Sony, Avis, American College of Radiology, LiveNation, Daimler and ÅF use Panzura to consolidate and unlock the power of multi-cloud data.

For more information, go to https://www.panzura.com .

