Panzura Freedom Announces VMware vSAN Certification and Is Now Available on the VMware Marketplace

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura , the leader in multi-cloud data services, today announced the availability of Freedom and Vizion.ai products on the VMware Marketplace and its upcoming vSAN certification to be completed in Fall 2019. Panzura will now provide file services for vSAN by consolidating data in any cloud with a global file system enabling site to site collaboration. With Panzura Freedom, vSAN customers benefit from productivity gains, while lowering the cost of managing unstructured file data and improving overall profitability.

The average enterprise is doubling its data volume every two years, and 80 percent of the new content is unstructured. The massive data growth has led to uncontrollable sprawl and isolated data islands, in both public and private clouds, preventing distributed organizations to easily secure, consolidate, collaborate or access data. vSAN customers currently do not have an effective solution to manage massive data growth and distributed file data management across their hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

Now vSAN certified, Panzura Freedom can provide file services for vSAN customers. Panzura Freedom replaces traditional network attached storage (NAS) with infinitely scalable and durable cloud attached storage (CAS) without sacrificing performance or re-writing applications running in the data center. With Panzura Freedom, customers can now consolidate their unstructured data across data islands to eliminate copy data sprawl, improving data security and reducing total costs by up to 70 percent. Prospects who require a vSAN certified global cloud file system now have the freedom to choose the best cloud provider and deployment options. As the only global cloud file system to be vSAN certified and available on VMware Marketplace, joint customers can leverage Panzura Freedom for vSAN installations.

"Panzura has enabled our company to effectively collaborate in real-time across our global sites on large, multi-million dollar file-based projects in a high performance hybrid VMware/Panzura edge to Azure cloud environment," said Bryan Corcoran, IT Manager at Timmons. "We are excited for the Panzura certification on vSAN and availability on VMware Marketplace and look forward to further leveraging the joint solution for our business."

Panzura Freedom users are also now able to utilize and take advantage of VMware infrastructure and architecture. Beyond the inclusion in the VMware Marketplace, the vSAN certification provides peace of mind that everything works together as designed and users can take advantage of all DR capabilities of vSAN. Panzura Freedom customers also now have over 5000 VMware installations on VMware ESXI.

"The Panzura Freedom Filer provides one global file system enabling customers to efficiently collaborate and collapse data silos across the organization, delivering a single source of truth to data," said Rich Weber, CPO at Panzura. "This certification is an extension of our commitment to our customers and prospects by proving our platform conforms to the virtual infrastructure solutions provided by VMware."

Be sure to visit Panzura at Booth #339 at VMworld in San Francisco, August 25 – 29, 2019 to learn more about Panzura's vSAN Certification. Geoff Tudor, General Manager for Vizion.ai at Panzura, will also be speaking at VMworld on August 27, 12:50 pm – 1:10 pm in the Exchange Theater. His session titled "Vizion.ai Multi-cloud Log Analytics for VMware" will focus on how Panzura's Vizion.ai will reduce deployment costs, while effectively scaling with growing operations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as vPMEM in vSphere, Vizion.ai multi-cloud log analytics platform, delivers simplicity, scale, security, and cost savings to customers.

