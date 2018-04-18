Panzura Introduces Mobile 2.0

"Mobile and cloud are two key strategic initiatives for enterprise CIOs worldwide," said Patrick Harr, CEO of Panzura. "Freedom NAS helps customers consolidate data into the cloud without costly rewrite of their applications and without sacrificing performance required for their data center applications and users. And once that data is consolidated to the cloud as a single source of truth, customers can now access and collaborate on that same data securely, consistently, and globally using the same AD credentials from any mobile device with Panzura Mobile. This means customers can move to the cloud now without sacrifice, eliminate their separate EFSS and NAS environments, and significantly lower their costs."

Key benefits and features of Panzura Mobile 2.0:

Read/Write to Panzura CloudFS - Edit and write net new files to CloudFS, with all written data immediately consistent across the entire file system.

Edit and write net new files to CloudFS, with all written data immediately consistent across the entire file system. Integrated TLS Encryption Proxy - Meets HIPAA, PCI and NIST security compliance standards.

Meets HIPAA, PCI and NIST security compliance standards. MDM solutions integration - Integrates with mobile device management (MDM) solutions for remote device tracking, configuration, lock and wiping of the file, folder, or device, and enforced password restrictions.

Integrates with mobile device management (MDM) solutions for remote device tracking, configuration, lock and wiping of the file, folder, or device, and enforced password restrictions. Active Directory sharing flexibility - Extends ability to share files and folders with non-AD users and business partners through secure guest account access.

Extends ability to share files and folders with non-AD users and business partners through secure guest account access. Customized protection policies - Set policies to preserve security of shared data through password protection and/or links set to expire at a given time.

Set policies to preserve security of shared data through password protection and/or links set to expire at a given time. Brand continuity - Maintain brand consistency by incorporating corporate logos across all mobile solutions.

Panzura Mobile 2.0 is available now. Contact your authorized reseller or reach us at panzura.com to schedule a demo or download the software for a trial.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in enterprise hybrid cloud NAS and multi-cloud data management. Panzura Freedom, an intelligent hybrid cloud storage platform, represents a breakthrough in managing explosive growth in unstructured data, delivering data center performance with the economics, scalability, and durability of the cloud. Panzura CloudFS underpins Panzura Freedom and incorporates intelligent file services backed by 27 patents. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from legacy NAS storage as they consolidate and simplify their data into the cloud. Organizations like Milwaukee Tool, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for cloud backup, disaster recovery and archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and global collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

