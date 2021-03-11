Panzura Makes Threat Detection Simple, Boosts Security with Release of CloudFS 8 Defend

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest product release from Panzura, CloudFS 8 Defend, is available for general availability today. The product release provides seamless integration with the Varonis Data Security Platform, which protects enterprise data from unauthorized access and cyber-threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Panzura's latest product release will also offer users a series of easy-to-understand and straightforward performance-based alerts presented in one notification dashboard. Each alert will provide the context IT teams need to quickly determine what's going wrong, where, and how to fix it.

Upgrading to CloudFS 8 Defend gives users deeper security visibility and sophisticated threat detection via the new integration with Varonis . The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce zero trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats ranging from nation-states to insiders.

"After a year of accelerated digital transformation, it is more critical than ever that enterprise organizations reduce their attack surface and detect unusual activity that could be an early indication of insider threats, ransomware, or other cyberattacks," said David Gibson, CMO, Varonis. "Now companies that rely on Panzura CloudFS can also turn to the Varonis Data Security Platform to help enterprises rapidly reduce risk, detect abnormal behavior, and prove compliance by locking down open access and reducing the time to detect and respond to cyberattacks."

"Ransomware now represents one of the primary threats every organization faces. It is a matter of when, not if, an organization experiences a ransomware attack," commented Ken Clipperton Lead Analyst, Storage for DCIG. "Panzura's third party integration of the Varonis Data Security Platform with CloudFS is a smart move. It protects against the inevitable by adding global security awareness to Panzura's global file system."

While Panzura's global file system doesn't store a single byte of data itself, it manages and moves enormous amounts of primary user data stored in public, private, or dark clouds to where it needs to be and when it needs to be there. As a result, Panzura's global file system, CloudFS, is uniquely positioned to provide users with a holistic view of their data, including security, access, response, locking, editability, cloud storage, and local performance.

"With so many systems to monitor, the pressure on IT teams to identify and respond to problems instantaneously is immense. Event notifications, alerts, and warnings are mission-critical and time-sensitive, but determining which alerts matter most can be complicated and time-consuming," says Ed Peters, Panzura Chief Innovation Officer. "Our latest release reinforces our customers' security posture. It relieves nagging security issues that demand too much time from IT-- issues that could be the difference between ensuring business continuity or potentially falling victim to modern cyber threats."

The CloudFS 8 Defend alerts cover everything from security, to the performance of specific virtual machines acting as filers within the Panzura cluster, to connectivity with the cloud store itself, serving as the first line of observability and defense for file performance and file storage problems,

Additional features in the latest release include three new object stores joining the Panzura family: MinIO , RSTOR , and Nutanix Objects. High Availability Auto Failover has been tweaked to improve stability and reliability by enforcing minimum values in the configuration.

About Panzura

Panzura is the fabric that transforms cloud storage into a global file system, allowing enterprises to use the cloud as a high performance, globally available data center. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies, use Panzura's fabric to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more information.

