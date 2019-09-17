Panzura Vizion.ai Attains VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS Validation

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura, the leader in multi-cloud data services, today announced that its Vizion.ai platform has attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation. Vizion.ai enables enterprises to collect, visualize and analyze machine generated data across private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments using its serverless Elasticsearch platform.

By validating the Vizion.ai platform with VMware Cloud on AWS and attaining the VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS logo, Panzura has tested and verified interoperability and can fully manage customer support requests for Vizion.ai with VMware Cloud on AWS.

"We are pleased that VMware has validated Panzura Vizion.ai for VMware Cloud on AWS. This signifies to customers that Panzura Vizion.ai can be deployed with the knowledge and reassurance that the partner fully supports the specified versions and configurations on VMware Cloud on AWS," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

By using Panzura's Vizion.ai platform within their VMware Cloud on AWS environment, vSAN customers can carry out global indexing and search across multiple clouds, integrated indexing, improved orchestration and advanced machine learning analytics to discover patterns at a quicker pace with smarter data management and control.

"Vizion.ai is a cloud-native Kubernetes-based analytics platform allowing enterprises to store vast amounts of machine generated data at 70 percent less than competing solutions. Its built-in analytics enable customers to visualize their data in under five minutes," said Jason C. McKinney, senior vice president of Alliances and Channels at Panzura. "Our partner ready status reinforces our commitment to serve our joint customers in the VMware and AWS Marketplace."

Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS enables partners to validate their application/infrastructure components on VMware Cloud on AWS. Partners extend their on-premise solution capabilities to the cloud and ensure a consistent user experience and functionality on VMware Cloud on AWS. This increases customers' confidence in vendor solutions.

Panzura's Vizion.ai platform can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) here. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Jointly engineered by VMware and AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS is an on-demand hybrid cloud service that is delivered, sold, and supported by VMware and AWS, and the companies' respective partners. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation and running in the AWS Cloud on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS enables customers to run applications across a consistent hybrid cloud environment, with optimized access to a broad range of native AWS services. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from the use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws .

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in multi-cloud data services, a $68B market opportunity. Its multi-cloud data services platform includes Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, ML analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world. Panzura cloud partners include AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft and has over 400 resellers worldwide. Organizations like Fluor, Chevron, Sony, Avis, American College of Radiology, LiveNation, Daimler, and ÅF use Panzura to consolidate and unlock the power of multi-cloud data. For more information, visit: https://www.panzura.com.

VMware, VMware Cloud and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

