Panzura's Industry-Leading Cloud File and ML Data Analytics Services Now Available on AWS Marketplace

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panzura , the leader in collaborative file and data management for global enterprises and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Technology Partner, today announced support for its Freedom cloud file services and Vizion.ai cloud data management and ML analytics service as ISV Solutions on the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace . Global enterprises struggling with real-time collaboration and employee downtime can boost operational speed and lower operating costs using AWS as a single version of the truth. In addition, customers can now gain game-changing insights into project productivity, quickly search and find projects, and significantly improve IP security protection with advanced ML auditing.

Revealed at the annual AWS Re:Invent event, the marketplace listing enables Amazon customers participating in Amazon's Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) to consume Panzura's File and Data Intelligence services just like they would AWS Compute, AWS Storage, and Value Added services. Furthermore, customers save time by simplifying procurement and billing tasks.

"When multiple users across different geographies and different sites need to collaborate on the same files within the same organization, legacy solutions require files to be replicated. This results in massive bandwidth consumption as well as issues with file versioning, copy data sprawl, data collisions, and potentially data corruption," said Rich Weber, Chief Product Officer, Panzura. "AWS customers struggling with real-world collaboration, high operating costs, and low productivity due to employee downtime can use Panura Freedom to empower distributed teams to collaborate across sites in real-time, and on everyday files, irrespective of their geographic location. When combined with Vizion.ai, Panzura enables users to search, monitor and audit files through a consolidated dashboard that identifies which files teams are working on globally."

Today more than 175 enterprise Amazon S3 customers with tens of petabytes of data under management are reporting faster project delivery and overall organizational speed when using Panzura's performant, highly scalable, multi-cloud collaboration solutions. And, they are gaining deep insight, monitoring, security and search across their entire data set.

RealWorld Global Collaboration Increases Organizational Speed, Reduces TCO

The latest iteration of its global cloud file system Panzura Freedom 8 is the only multi-cloud file services solution that delivers one global cloud file system, enabling users across all locations and sites to efficiently collaborate using AWS S3 as a single source of truth. Freedom's distributed file and byte-range locking services implement simultaneous hub-and-spoke and peer-to-peer technologies, ensuring teams are able to work on the same, up-to-date datasets, regardless of location. Its addition to an environment eliminates the risk of data collisions, file overrides, or versions being lost in the system.

Integration with Vizion.ai, Panzura's multi-cloud data management and ML analytics service, delivers a single, seamless view of the enterprise data and global files. Vizion.ai dynamic data indexing capabilities provides powerful search, analysis, and control of data across the enterprise, enabling users to collaborate in real time while eliminating scaling and performance bottlenecks as data consumption grows.

Customer Success

More and more Amazon S3 customers are challenged daily with the need to extend S3 object services into file services that enable collaboration on large, time-sensitive global projects without impacting application and user workflows. Among these customers, those who elect to rely on Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai to address their collaboration requirements for in-cloud, and hybrid-cloud workflows, have seen a notable increase in performance, productivity, and an improved user experience - all the while reducing costs.

When Lincoln International , an international investment bank, began experiencing rapid growth, CIO Jeff Foydl identified the need to replace the company's traditional file servers with a collaborative global file solution. By selecting Panzura, the Lincoln International team delivers large quantities of unstructured data to employees across 21 offices, regardless of location, while eliminating file redundancies and reducing the sprawling storage costs it had experienced in the past. "With Panzura, employees can walk into any office, hook up their laptop, and get access to the same data almost instantaneously, regardless of location," said Foydl.





C&S Company 's (C&S) 550 geographically distributed employees were finding it challenging to collaborate on engineering, architecture, planning, environmental and construction projects and services. The organization's design and development teams needed to access and share files without overwriting them, and it would take more than 20 minutes to open a single file. "Doubling bandwidth, or even quadrupling it did not make a difference. Ultimately our problem wasn't a bandwidth issue, it was latency. A key to our success is having the ability to quickly access complex project data files, regardless of the office in which they reside. Only Panzura made it possible for our workers to access complex data files at LAN speeds," said CTO Eric Quinn .

Customers attending AWS re:Invent can schedule a 1:1 to discover how they can enable dispersed teams to collaborate in real-time, on data-intensive project files, using processes and workflows that are already proven to be successful.

About Panzura

Panzura is the leader in collaborative file and data management for the global enterprise, which includes Panzura Freedom and Vizion.ai. Panzura Freedom provides software-defined, multi-cloud file services to enterprises in over 7500 sites globally across 33 countries. The Vizion.ai multi-cloud data management service enables enterprises to meet the most demanding requirements for data search, ML analytics, and governance in a multi-cloud world.

