PAO Detroit Unveils Happy Hour Menu

"PAO means to escape, and at the end of a long workday, PAO Detroit feels like worlds away with a contemporary menu and a modern, upscale atmosphere," said Stolion Liti, head of the food and beverage team. "Our happy hour experience invites guests to enjoy our unique food and beverage pairings with friends in an atmosphere you truly can't find anywhere else."

Happy hour is in full swing 4:00-6:30 Monday through Friday with prices ranging from $4-10.

Cocktail Specials $4-$7

Generous Sake Pour

Asian Whisky of the Week

Sake by the Glass

Saketini

Chili Martini

Japanese Mule

Food Specials $5-$10

Short Rib Dumplings

Tuna Tacos

Creamy Rock Shrimp

Short Rib Slider

Filet Slider

Confit Chicken Wings

Asian Crab Cake

Crispy Tofu

Carnival Flower

PAO Detroit is located at 114 W. Adams Avenue in Grand Circus Park, Detroit, Michigan.

For information, visit www.paodetroit.com and be sure to post your #PAOerHour pix on Facebook and Instagram.

Telephone: (313) 816-0000

Web: www.paodetroit.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paodetroit

Instagram: @paodetroit

About PAO Detroit

Opened in the summer of 2019, PAO restaurant is located in the former Michigan Oriental Theater in the heart of Grand Circus Park. The 2019 remodel by Prime Concepts preserves the historical elements of the building, such as the original theater wall, while making way for a contemporary and luxurious dining space. The open concept design incorporates overhead glass garage-style doors, inviting patrons to enjoy outdoor patio seating, while the opulent mezzanine overlooks the activity of Grand Circus Park. The flavors of PAO draw upon Pan-Asian influences, a collaboration of efforts by Chef Howie Barnes and the PAO culinary team. Our drink menu offers approachable, yet rare Asian spirits to be enjoyed as classic favorites. For more information, visit www.paodetroit.com

