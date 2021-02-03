PAOG Announces $50,000 Estimated Q4 2020 Revenue From Cannabis Cultivation Subsidiary

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the company anticipates reporting an estimated $50,000 in revenue for Q4 2020.

The revenue is anticipated from a $300,000 sales agreement executed by PAOG's cannabis cultivation subsidiary.

Last summer, PAOG acquired a cannabis cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). The acquisition was made in conjunction with PAOG's overall strategy to refresh and renew its overall cannabis healthcare industry strategy.

Last year, also in conjunction PAOG's plan to refresh and renew its overall cannabis healthcare industry strategy, the company with PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

As part of the transaction with PURA, PAOG plans to issue a dividend of one share to PURA shareholders for every one share held of PURA stock. PAOG and PURA anticipate announcing dividend details soon pending the completion of necessary approvals now underway.

PAOG anticipates approximately $50,000 in revenue per quarter for the next six quarters from the aforementioned $300,000 sales agreement.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

