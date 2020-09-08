PAOG Announces Analyst Report Update With $0.015 PPS 12-Month Target For New Cannabis Pharma Business

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced Goldman Small Cap Research has published an analyst research report update. PAOG has recently entered the cannabis biopharmaceutical sector through two recent acquisitions. The company acquired a cannabis cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (PURA). From Kali-Extracts (KALY), PAOG acquired a proprietary CBD extract derived from a patented extraction process and formulated for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

PAOG's recently acquired proprietary formulations are derived from a patented cannabis extraction process - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled, "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT." The formulation tradename is RespRx. The RespRx CBD Biopharma treatment targets multiple respiratory-related diseases with a concentration on treating symptoms of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Goldman Small Cap Research Excerpt:

"PAO Group currently trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This bullish status, along with its recently updated financials reporting, should prompt the shares to reach new levels. Moreover, a review of the financials lends us greater confidence in the Company's R&D financing capabilities and the achievement of key milestones. Thus, we have now introduced a 12-month target of $0.015, a nearly 5x return from current levels."

See the full Goldman Small Cap Research Update:

PAOG – Introducing Price Target For Emerging CBD Pharma

The original Goldman Small Cap Research Report can be reviewed at:

Under The Radar CBD Pharma Player Could Offer Major Upside

Learn more at: www.paogroupinc.com.

­Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

