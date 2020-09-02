PAOG Announces OTC Markets Current Information Reporting Standard

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced having updated all formerly delinquent financial reports. PAOG has being reinstated to the OTC Markets "Current Information" reporting standard.

PAOG recently executed two acquisitions as part of an overall business revitalization strategy bringing the company into the cannabis biopharmaceutical sector. The company acquired a cannabis cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (PURA). From Kali-Extracts (KALY), PAOG acquired a proprietary CBD extract derived from a patented extraction process and formulated for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

Goldman Small Cap Research is anticipated to update a recently published analyst report now that PAOG has achieved the "Current Information" standard.

See the current Goldman Small Cap Research Analyst Report: Under The Radar CBD Pharma Player Could Offer Major Upside

www.paogroupinc.com.

