PAOG Cannabis Biopharma M&A Repositions Company For Growth Stock Valuation

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced Goldman Small Cap Research has published an initial analyst report covering PAOG's outlook following two recent acquisitions moving the company into the cannabis biopharma market sector. The report highlights that recent acquisitions have repositioned PAOG for growth in a sector with market cap valuations as high as $100 million. As an example, to illustrate PAOG's potential for an increased market cap, the report compares PAOG to another OTC company in the cannabis biopharma sector with a market capitalization five times PAOG's current valuation.

Full Goldman Report: Under The Radar CBD Pharma Player Could Offer Major Upside

Report Highlights:

"Via its recent acquisitions, PAOG has re-positioned itself as an emerging CBD Biopharma company on a development path to treat two major respiratory diseases that each represent billions in potential market sizes."

"Leveraging a series of favorable studies, the Company is set to engage a CRO to initiate the process for potential FDA approval of RespRx, its new flagship COPD treatment. COPD represents an estimated $14.1B market by 2025."

"After completing a recent 25 patient study using RespRx to treat COVID-19 symptoms, PAOG is preparing to commence a similar development pathway for this disease."

"Now that the key acquisitions have been closed, management is preparing to complete corporate, capital markets, and investor relations housekeeping tasks to ensure investors have access to the most recent company financial statements and reports."

"We should note that a number of CBD Biopharma companies are publicly traded, with market caps ranging as high as $100M or more. Based on our cursory due diligence we found one firm, Avianna (OTC – AVCNF – NR), which is also targeting the COVID-19 arena, that has a current market cap of around $27M. Perhaps as PAOG moves along the development path on either the COPD or COVID-19 track, it can trade toward this figure, assuming current financials and information are available."

