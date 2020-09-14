PAOG CEO on MoneyTV This Friday Discussing Latest CBD Bio Pharma Developments

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced an interview of CEO James C. DiPrima on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon scheduled for release this Friday, September 18, 2020. DiPrima will discuss the company's latest CBD bio pharma developments in addition to fielding questions on the Goldman Small Cap Analyst Research Update published today with a $0.015 PPS 12-Month Target.

Last Mr. DiPrima was on MoneyTV he discussed PAOG's partnership with a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a formal agreement in the works to advance an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to ultimately achieve Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PAOG's RespRx as a COPD treatment.

The COPD treatment, RespRx, is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

The MoneyTV Interview will be available at www.moneytv.net and will be syndicated across multiple channels and platforms.

www.paogroupinc.com

­Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

