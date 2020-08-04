PAOG Engages Goldman Small Cap Research For Analyst Coverage

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced engaging Goldman Small Cap Research to provide ongoing analyst coverage. PAOG recently executed a management takeover followed by the acquisition of a cannabis cultivation operation and cannabis extract biopharmaceutical asset. The company is currently updating its web presence and public disclosures and has now engaged Goldman Small Cap Research to provide analyst coverage on the company's strategy, operations and assets. An initial report is anticipated next week.

www.paogroupinc.com

­Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:

Jim DiPrima

+1-888-272-6472

[email protected]

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.paogroupinc.com

