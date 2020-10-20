PAOG FDA Application Process For Respiratory Cannabis Drug Treatment Update Scheduled This Friday

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the company plans to release a new key update this Friday, October 23, 2020, on its progress to advance an investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PAOG announced last week that it anticipates soon entering into an agreement with a contract research organization (CRO) making a major breakthrough in advancing PAOG's RespRx treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) toward FDA approval.

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for COPD derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated effecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.

www.paogroupinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:

Jim DiPrima

888-272-6472

[email protected]

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

