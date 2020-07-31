PAOG Featured On MoneyTV After Acquiring Cannabis Biopharma Asset Entering $200B Market

RespRx is a COPD under development that is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

A separate patent application on the RespRx formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has been filed. A trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has also been filed.

The inventor of the patented cannabis extract process, Frederick Ferri, has joined the PAOG management team to lead ongoing cannabis extract derived pharmaceutical research.

The global biopharmaceuticals market reached $186,470 million in 2017, and is forecasted to grow to $526,008 million by 2025.

