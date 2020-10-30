PAOG To Welcome PURA Shareholders As New PAOG Shareholders Through Dividend Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) and Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today released an update on the process underway for PAOG to issue PAOG shares to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution.

PAOG acquired a cannabis cultivation operation from PURA earlier this year in a transaction that includes issuing PAOG shares to PURA shareholders. The target distribution ratio calls for PURA shareholders receiving one share of PAOG for every one share of PURA owned.

PAOG has executed two acquisitions in recent months and managed to ramp up and organize acquired cannabis pharmaceutical research assets as necessary to execute a contract prerequisite to developing its acquired cannabis pharmaceutical research assets into an FDA approved drug. PAOG admits the dividend distribution process has lagged behind the acquisition and pharmaceutical development contract efforts. Last week, after completing the pharmaceutical development contract, PAOG management and PURA management committed to rapidly completing the dividend issuance.

Since initiating the joint rapid dividend completion effort, PAOG has filed to redomicile the company to Wyoming and increase the authorized number of shares in order to have the necessary inventory to execute the dividend distribution. PAOG has also engaged the services of the company's transfer agent to manage the dividend distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders. Once the move to Wyoming is complete, PAOG will file with the necessary financial regulatory authority to finalize the dividend details. PAOG anticipates a definitive dividend distribution announcement will be forthcoming within the next two weeks.

PAOG is excited to make PURA shareholders also PAOG shareholders.

The developing PAOG and PURA partnership includes PAOG participating in PURA's new hemp lifestyle brand strategy, called Farmersville Brands and headquartered on a 72-acre property currently under contract for acquisition by PURA. In conjunction with PAOG's newly acquired cultivation business, PAOG plans to build a pharmaceutical grade, indoor hemp cultivation operation and lab on PURA's Farmersville property.

Look for more information coming soon from both PURA and PAOG.

For more information on PAO Group, visit www.paogroupinc.com.

For more information on Puration, visit www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

