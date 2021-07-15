Paola Andrea Morales' new book "Cambiando con Cristo" is a great source of wisdom that will aid individuals in the realities of life.

"This is the first writing of the many stories that we can count on the following editions. Let's fall in love with the Bible, that wonderful book that shows us exactly how to handle with wisdom the everyday realities. I am sure that the teachings of Jesus Christ, will lead us to strengthen our spiritual part and we'll never be the same again. Having read with love and judgment of this text, will grow in us the desire to learn more and put God's law into practice. Thanks to all the readers and blessings."

Published by Page Publishing, the wonderful book by Paola Andrea Morales "Cambiando con Cristo", shows us how through the word of God we receive wise advice that will help us make the best decision in the most complicated moments where we believe that everything is lost, and that without a doubt it will be able to transform a person's life.

Readers who wish to experience this astounding work can purchase "Cambiando con Cristo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572351/Paola_Andrea_Morales.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

