Papa & Barkley Enters the Edibles Market with the First Sugar-Free, Whole Plant Gummies

Designed for health-conscious consumers, Releaf Gummies are Papa & Barkley's first line of edible wellness products. Great for stress, anxiety, relaxation, sleep, and acute pain, each gummy contains 5mg of THC, making it easy for consumers to control and increase their dose as needed.

According to Headset, a market data subsidiary of Nielsen, consumer demand for cannabis-infused gummies has surged in California since March, suggesting that consumers are purchasing more edibles due to concerns around respiratory health and COVID-19. During the ongoing pandemic, edibles has maintained its momentum as the top selling product category making up roughly 56% of legal cannabis sales in California during May this year.

Unlike the majority of gummies on the market, which are made with corn syrup, sugar, unnatural dyes and chemically-processed cannabis, Releaf Gummies are formulated with coconut oil infused solventless hash – the collection of ripe, cannabinoid-rich crystals of the cannabis plant. Papa & Barkley's unique and proprietary chemical-free process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids, terpenes and phytonutrients, resulting in a multi-dimensional, balanced mind and body sensation. Paired with clean and natural ingredients, Releaf Gummies are easily digestible and deliver a consistent effect.

"Releaf Gummies are the only wellness gummies in California's cannabis market designed for consumers with dietary preferences or restrictions, including athletes or individuals with health conditions that require a healthy diet," said Papa & Barkley Co-Founder and Chief Products Officer, Guy Rocourt. "We partnered with Patricia Jones, the founder of Sistah's Vegan, a black-owned business in our hometown of Eureka, to develop the vegan flavor profiles. From there, we created two additional fruit flavors using the same focus on health and clean ingredients."

"As we grow, we remain committed to making clean and natural products that meet the health needs of our customers," said Adam Grossman, Papa & Barkley Founder and CEO. "Our Releaf Gummies are addressing a gap in the market by providing consumers with delicious, sugar-free gummy options that, like all our products, are made without chemicals, are full spectrum, solventless, and use only natural ingredients."

Each package of Papa & Barkley's Releaf Gummies contains 100mg of cannabinoids in 20 gummies and costs $16. They are now available online and in dispensaries throughout California. To learn more, visit papaandbarkley.com/releafgummy/.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley™ is the leading cannabis wellness brand in California that creates highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing potential of the cannabis plant. All products are made using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers grown in the United States and produced in the company's licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the team is committed to caring for loved ones by producing safe, natural, and efficacious products using the whole plant. Papa & Barkley's clean, chemical-free products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

